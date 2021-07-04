Tulsa Public Schools adjusting summer meal program

Starting Tuesday, Tulsa Public Schools is making adjustments to its summer meal program for the month of July.

With the district providing transportation for summer school, TPS is suspending its mobile meal service through the end of the month.

Additionally, the district is reducing the number of campuses offering grab and go meals while summer school is in session.

Starting Tuesday, grab and go meal service will only be available at Anderson, Celia Clinton, Clinton West, Eisenhower, Emerson, Hamilton, Hawthorne, Key, Kerr, MacArthur, Marshall, McKinley and Skelly elementary schools and East Central Junior High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free adult and family meal service through the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will still be available on Wednesdays at the remaining grab and go sites.

Students participating in TPS summer programming will have access to breakfast and lunch while on campus. TPS is not offering meal service on Monday due to Independence Day.

Meanwhile, two other area school districts previously announced temporary changes to their summer meal programs.