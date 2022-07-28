Tulsa Public Schools accredited with a warning over HB1775 violation

Citing a violation of a state law meant to limit instruction on race, gender and history, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted Thursday to accredit Tulsa Public Schools for the coming school year with a warning.

The State Department of Education had originally recommended that the district be accredited with two deficiencies, including one connected to violating House Bill 1775. However, the state board voted to pull out TPS from the list of districts and schools up for accreditation consideration and go a different route.

“I was originally in support of accreditation with probation, but I can get to the fact that accredited with a warning is sufficient in this case,” board member Estela Hernandez said. “We need to send a message that the deliberate breaking of the law is grounds for probation, as this is one of the state’s biggest districts. Other school districts are looking to see how we handle this.”

"Accreditation with warning" means a district or individual campus fails to meet one or more of state standards and that deficiency seriously detracts from the quality of the school’s educational program. It is a step up from accredited with probation.

Adopted in 2021, HB 1775 prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another. It also prohibits causing a student to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender, as well as teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or otherwise.

At the board’s June meeting, attorney Brad Clark told the board his office had determined the district violated the law with an implicit bias training session offered in August 2021 through a third-party vendor. The investigation began with a complaint submitted in February from a science teacher at Memorial High School.

Under statute and administrative rules previously approved, a violation of that law is considered a deficiency with respect to accreditation.

During Thursday’s meeting, Clark said the slides from the presentation did not show a violation of the law, but audio from the event indicated the training broke the spirit of the law.

However, that audio was not made available to board members, prompting objections from Carlisha Williams Bradley, who represents the Tulsa area.

“I have concerns with the fact that (a) we weren’t provided all the context to make a decision and (b) the confusion of implicit bias training with someone being inherently racist,” she said.

TPS was one of two districts statewide to be accredited with a warning due to a violation of HB 1775. The other district, Mustang Public Schools, self-reported a violation after the board’s June 23 meeting, prompting the Oklahoma State Department of Education to originally recommend the district be accredited with one deficiency.

Both districts’ accreditation statuses were approved by a 4-2 count, with no votes from Williams Bradley and state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Board member Trent Smith was absent.

Along with the district, five individual schools in Tulsa received accreditation with warning. Greenwood Leadership Academy and John Hope Franklin Elementary School were both penalized for not being in compliance with tornado drill requirements.

Project Accept TRAICE Elementary, an alternative site, was docked for not having enough fire, tornado and security drills.

The accreditation of two TPS authorized charter schools, KIPP Tulsa and Collegiate Hall, were both impacted for exceeding allowed administrative costs and submitting required reports late.

Collegiate Hall was also penalized for ending fiscal year 2021 with a negative balance and not following procurement requirements, two concerns that were raised when TPS’ board voted in October to renew its agreement with the midtown school.

