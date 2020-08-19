Tulsa Parks will soon offer supplemental programs for home-schooled, virtual and distance learners, the city announced Wednesday.
The three four-week sessions, featuring fitness, STEM and art classes, will be offered from 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reed Park, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., in west Tulsa.
Students will rotate between fitness and science, technology, engineering and math activities for 45 minutes each on Tuesdays and art on Thursdays, a news release states. No age group was specified.
Sessions will be held Sept. 8 through Oct. 1, Oct. 6 through Oct. 29 and Nov. 3 through Dec. 3, but no classes will be held Oct. 15 or Nov. 24 through Nov. 26.
Costs vary per child per session, for students can pick and choose which activities they'd like to partake in, but the whole program costs $45. Fitness classes two days a week is $30, STEM one day a week is $20, and art one day a week is $20. Those wishing to register for only one type of class should call Reed Park at (918) 591-4307 for exact activity times.
Deadlines to register are Sept. 1, Sept. 29 and Oct. 27.
Reed Park is an Epic Charter School-approved vendor, the release states. Epic Charter students and parents will need to contact Recreation Park Manager Suzi Marcum at smarcum@cityoftulsa.org if they wish to use their learning fund to pay for programs.