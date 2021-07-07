Tulsa MLK Society announces recipients of $11,000 in student scholarships

Bland, who is majoring in broadcast journalism/mass communications at Tennessee State, has been a regular participant in Tulsa’s MLK Parade and Commemorative Service and sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, in 2013. He has served as a volunteer for many years and in 2019 won first place in the society’s “Interpretive Dance of Peace” contest for students.

Ogunade is majoring in psychology/pre-medicine, and hopes one day to see “more Black and brown faces in psychiatry and therapy,” she said.

Wallace, who is majoring in political science, prioritizes social justice, which she would like to achieve through philanthropy and education.

Applicants were evaluated by an independent panel based on the following criteria: academic achievement, leadership and accomplishments, including participation in extracurricular activities, honors and awards; work and volunteer experience; and community involvement.

Students also wrote essays offering their perspective on King’s legacy.