Tulsa middle, junior high and high school students will remain in distance learning until January, school board decides

No matter what the board decided, Gist said there would be no way to assure social distancing within schools — especially with full classes.

“What we want is to maximize the space to the extent that we can,” she said, “to maximize our time outside, to make sure that our teachers — while they’re unlikely to be able to always be six feet away from any children — are moving and they are not sitting and having a close communication or contact with a student or a small group of students within six feet for more than 15 minutes.

“It’s that movement and that rotation that is so important, and that is what the direction to us is from the Health Department.”

After Schreiber’s motion failed, Shawna Keller motioned to keep all secondary students in distance learning through the rest of the calendar year, saying it doesn’t feel right to bring them back to school at this point in the pandemic.

Health experts say older students are more likely than younger ones to spread and get sick from COVID-19.