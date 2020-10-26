Tulsa lawmaker vows systemic overhaul in state school district finances oversight in response to Epic Charter Schools' audit

A Tulsa lawmaker announced Monday that she is working on legislation that could significantly alter Oklahoma’s system for overseeing public school finances to “protect taxpayers.”
Rep. Sheila Dills, a Tulsa Republican, said the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office's forensic audit of Epic Charter Schools revealed systemic failings in accountability for the use of public funds.
Combined with so much upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dills thinks now is the time to address long-standing problems.
“Part one of the state audit of EPIC Charter Schools confirmed an alarming breakdown with the current system of public school oversight,” Dills said in a written press statement released statewide.
“We must reorganize the system to ensure all schools are held accountable, not just virtual charter schools. Taxpayers deserve protection and efficient government, and it is imperative this never happens again in any school.”
In an interview with the Tulsa World, Dills said it’s too early in the process of drafting legislation to provide many details.
“This is just in the beginning stages. But there is a lot of clean up — in laws, agency rules, human oversight — that needs to happen. When you look at it from a systemic point of view, it can’t be a Band-Aid fix. You’ve really got to go in and address the structure,” said Dills.
In mid-October, the Oklahoma State Board of Education demanded $11.2 million back from Epic Charter Schools, and the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, which sponsors Epic One-on-One, entered into termination proceedings against Epic based on the state audit findings.
Initial findings include chronically inaccurate cost accounting by Epic to state education officials that reportedly allowed school co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney to boost their personal earnings by nearly $2 million through their for-profit charter school management company.
Forensic auditors for the state said Epic schools’ operators “blurred lines” between running schools and making money and have established a complex web of entities lacking internal controls or outside checks and balances on their use of taxpayer dollars.
The report also raises questions that are now up to the Oklahoma attorney general to respond to about the legality of transferring hundreds of thousands of Oklahoma tax dollars to Epic’s California charter school, commingling of funds for Epic’s two separate Oklahoma schools and chronic misreporting of administrative costs.
But the state audit also points a finger at Hofmeister’s state Education Department, finding “ample oversight, but limited accountability,” even when red flags were raised.
State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd found within the Education Department an accounting system preoccupied with school district compliance — with little to no verification of the information the districts report or accountability for falsehoods or other failings.
“Everything is on the table,” Dills said about the systemic changes she intends to propose.
So who will be at that table?
“I will be working with my colleagues, my constituents,” she said. “I would like for the (state) House and Senate and executive branch to give input. I’m eager to hear what they have to say.”
Related video: Statewide board begins contract termination proceedings against Epic
Epic Charter Schools: A Tulsa World investigation
Epic Charter Schools governing boards respond to recent actions by two state education boards
Epic Charter Schools board member resigns amid state audit fallout
Education policy leaders from state Senate, House reflect on Epic Charter Schools audit findings
Statewide Virtual Charter School Board member is relative of Epic co-founder
Statewide Virtual Charter School Board votes to begin contract termination process against Epic Charter Schools
State education board demands $11.2 million back from Epic Charter Schools over state audit findings
Lawmakers announce joint hearing on Epic Charter Schools audit
Oklahoma AG's Office takes reins in Epic Charter Schools investigation
State education board calls special meeting on Epic Charter Schools audit
Superintendent Hofmeister responds to accountability failures cited in state audit of Epic Charter Schools
Epic Charter Schools calls state auditor's report on accounting practices 'fiction'
'Epic owes Oklahoma $8.9 million': Improper transfers, chronic misreporting found by state auditor's investigation
Officials call Epic audit findings 'concerning,' 'deeply disturbing,' 'troubling'
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Epic Charter Schools targets state senator again in pre-election email to parents
Epic Charter Schools founders and backers keep up campaign influence spending amid state investigations
State senator sued by Epic Charter Schools awarded legal fees plus $500,000 in sanctions
Enrollment already up 77% across Oklahoma's six virtual charter schools amid COVID-19 pandemic
Epic co-founder claims innocence in new video address amid back-to-school student recruiting drive
Epic becomes Oklahoma's largest school district as pandemic pushes virtual enrollment
Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board wants to weigh in on court case involving Epic
State Chamber says no conflicts of interest in legal filing despite Epic Charter Schools' membership, school founder on Chamber board of directors
Epic Charter Schools' for-profit management firm refuses to release documents to investigators, Oklahoma attorney general says
'Our kids have become a piggy bank': Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny
Lawmakers accuse Epic of intimidation attempt with defamation lawsuit against state senator
Epic Charter Schools sues state senator who questioned student attendance and funding, accusing him of slander
Epic Charter Schools promoting itself with multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, plus $9,000 per month shopping mall playground sponsorships
OSBI investigating new allegations of forgery by Epic Charter Schools' co-founder and CFO, willful neglect by board members
How does Epic Charter Schools stack up academically? Check out student proficiency test scores
Epic Charter Schools' expansion into Texas in limbo amid new revelations about criminal investigation
Tulsa lawmaker uses rarely invoked legal provision to attend closed-door meeting on Epic Charter Schools investigation, educators
New records reveal Epic Charter Schools' sponsor was in touch with state auditor for months before scandal
Governor requests state audit of Epic Charter Schools; school's sponsor already in touch with state auditor
Records show FBI has also been looking into Epic Charter Schools, along with federal education investigators
State superintendent reacts to Epic Charter Schools investigation; online school official claims innocence
State senator raises new questions about Epic Charter Schools and oversight by Oklahoma State Department of Education
Leadership change at Oklahoma's largest virtual charter school likely necessitated by new transparency, conflict of interest law
State Senate passes new transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools; bill headed to Gov. Stitt next
State education officials deny clearing Epic Charter Schools in investigation, despite school's new claims
Epic Charter Schools, school reform and funding needs on the minds of Tulsa Republicans at Friday event with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister
New transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools advance to state Senate
Parents, students pack Capitol to tell lawmakers about 'the array of reasons to choose Epic'
15 people with ties to Epic Charter donated $180,000 to 78 candidates for state office
Epic Charter Schools under investigation by state, federal law enforcement agencies
A study in contrasts: Most Tulsa County districts lose students while virtual numbers soar
496 Tulsa Public Schools students left for EPIC virtual school since August. TPS to lawmakers: Regulation is needed
Skyrocketing student enrollment nets Epic Charter Schools nearly $39 million more in midyear adjustments to state funding for public schools
July 2019: Joy Hofmeister on Epic Charter Schools scandal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!