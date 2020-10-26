Tulsa lawmaker vows systemic overhaul in state school district finances oversight in response to Epic Charter Schools' audit

A Tulsa lawmaker announced Monday that she is working on legislation that could significantly alter Oklahoma’s system for overseeing public school finances to “protect taxpayers.”

Rep. Sheila Dills, a Tulsa Republican, said the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office's forensic audit of Epic Charter Schools revealed systemic failings in accountability for the use of public funds.

Combined with so much upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dills thinks now is the time to address long-standing problems.

“Part one of the state audit of EPIC Charter Schools confirmed an alarming breakdown with the current system of public school oversight,” Dills said in a written press statement released statewide.

“We must reorganize the system to ensure all schools are held accountable, not just virtual charter schools. Taxpayers deserve protection and efficient government, and it is imperative this never happens again in any school.”

In an interview with the Tulsa World, Dills said it’s too early in the process of drafting legislation to provide many details.