Tulsa, Jenks, Union school board candidates report campaign funds

The campaign finance reports are in for the candidates seeking school board seats with Jenks, Tulsa and Union this Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission’s website, school board candidate committees that receive or spend more than $1,000 have to file a quarterly contributions and expenditures report with the clerk of the school district. The Oklahoma Ethics Commission’s timeline also calls on candidates to file a pre-election financial report least eight days before Election Day.

Additionally, any candidate who accepts $1,000 or more from a donor within the two weeks of Election Day is required to file an updated disclosure report within 24 hours of receiving the contribution.

Tulsa Public Schools

As per documents released Friday afternoon by Tulsa Public Schools in response to an open records request, both remaining candidates for the District 7 seat each received more than $20,000 in campaign contributions between Jan. 25 and March 21.

District 7 covers TPS’ south side and includes Carnegie, Eisenhower International, Grissom, Key, Marshall, McClure and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Thoreau Demonstration Academy and Memorial High School.

With $19,513 on hand at the start of the reporting period, Tim Harris’ campaign received an additional $20,455 in cash and in-kind contributions from 44 donors, including $2,000 from political action committees.

Along with $1,000 from the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee, the Harris campaign also received $500 each from the PACs affiliated with both the statewide and local chapters of the American Federation of Teachers. The latter is the collective bargaining unit for TPS’ support staff.

Among the almost $25,000 in expenditures on Harris’ report were $17,379 to Boomerang Printing for signs, labels and direct mail services.

Susan Lamkin’s campaign committee reported $26,090 in contributions from 50 donors. Only one contributor, former Democratic National Committeeman George Krumme, donated the maximum amount allowed under state law, $2,900.

No PAC donations were listed on Lamkin’s report, but she did receive $100 from Heart of the Party, the Tulsa chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women.

Among the $13,183 in expenditures listed on her report was $6,170 to Camelot Consulting for direct mail services.

The two candidates for TPS’ District 4 seat in east Tulsa also claimed five-figure donation totals. Since the District 4 seat did not have a primary election in February, the candidates’ reporting period started Jan. 1 rather than in mid-January like the candidates in District 7.

District 4 incumbent Shawna Keller received $12,520.20 in contributions during the reporting period, including the $2,900 maximum from Krumme.

The Keller campaign also received $100 from Heart of the Party. No PAC donations were listed.

The most recent campaign finance report from District 4 challenger E’Lena Ashley was filed with TPS in January.

A spokeswoman for Ashley’s campaign pointed to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission’s quarterly reporting timetable Friday and said its documents would be filed later in April. A Wednesday morning post to the campaign’s Facebook page claims the campaign has received more than $15,000 in contributions.

Union Public Schools

According to disclosure reports dated Monday, challenger Shelley Gwartney reported receiving $2,549.52 from individual donors and a combined $1,335.70 from two PACs between Jan. 31 and Monday.

Among the PAC contributions, received $1,000 from the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee, and $335.70 from the PAC affiliated with Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights. OKHPR opposes mask and vaccine mandates. The organization also supports a bill currently before the Oklahoma legislature that would require public libraries to make children’s check-out records available to their parents.

None of Gwartney’s listed individual contributions reached the maximum allowed under state law and none were from outside the Tulsa metro area.

Dr. Chris McNeil reported $4,955 in contributions, with $2,900 coming from Krumme and $100 from Heart of the Party. McNeil also had 16 individual donations of $50 or less. Those donors do not have to be named.

Gwartney and McNeil are in a runoff for Zone 2, which includes the campuses of Andersen, Cedar Ridge, Moore and Peters elementary schools.

Jenks Public Schools

According to disclosure reports filed with Jenks Public Schools, both Ward 2 candidates’ campaigns are largely self-funded.

Incumbent Terry Keeling’s campaign reported $9,276.04 in cash and in-kind contributions through March 21. Of that, $8,000 came from Keeling himself.

His opponent, Ashley Cross, reported $4,440 in cash contributions and no in-kind donations. All but $300 came from Cross herself.

Despite being endorsed by both the Tulsa County Republican Party and OKHPR, no financial or in-kind contributions from either entity were listed on Cross’ campaign finance report.

