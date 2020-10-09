Tulsa Honor Academy celebrates long-awaited completion of new high school in east Tulsa

For THA founder and Executive Director Elsie Urueta Pollock, the deal came as a massive relief. The building is located in the school's target area of east Tulsa, which reportedly has one of the highest poverty rates in Oklahoma.

"This facility not only represents a permanent learning environment for our scholars, one much better equipped to serve their needs than portable classrooms, but it also represents opportunity, stability and our community's deep belief in the future of students residing in east Tulsa," Pollock said.

The building also is more than large enough to handle the high school's anticipated capacity of 500 students. The first phase of THA's renovation plans utilizes 43,300 square feet of the building's total 117,000 square feet.

With additional fundraising for more renovations, Pollock said the facility is large enough to also house the middle school in the future.

Although the high school is ready, it's unclear when students actually will be able to utilize the space. The school has remained in distance learning since the start of the 2020-21 school year and is following Tulsa Public Schools' lead for returning to in-person instruction. The district will decide its plan for the second quarter of the school year on Tuesday.