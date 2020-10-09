Tulsa Honor Academy celebrates long-awaited completion of new high school in east Tulsa

After years of roadblocks and setbacks, Tulsa Honor Academy finally has a permanent high school building. Now the charter school just has to wait a little longer for the return of in-person instruction.
THA officials joined board members and donors on Friday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the new high school, which is located at the former PennWell building near 15th Street and Sheridan Road.
Facility expansion has been the biggest hurdle for Tulsa Honor Academy, which has been sponsored by Tulsa Public schools, since the charter opened in 2015 with 92 fifth-graders. THA has grown to serve more than 680 students from fifth through 10th grades, adding a grade every year.
The school moved three times in its first month while a permanent place in east Tulsa was prepared. It eventually outgrew that location and settled into a former east Tulsa elementary school two years ago.
That location also was not large enough to house high school students, and the charter ended up having to rent a portable building last year as THA expanded into the ninth grade.
In March, THA finalized a contract to lease the former PennWell building with help from donors like the George Kaiser Family Foundation, which also agreed to hold the property title to reduce risk for the charter.
For THA founder and Executive Director Elsie Urueta Pollock, the deal came as a massive relief. The building is located in the school's target area of east Tulsa, which reportedly has one of the highest poverty rates in Oklahoma.
"This facility not only represents a permanent learning environment for our scholars, one much better equipped to serve their needs than portable classrooms, but it also represents opportunity, stability and our community's deep belief in the future of students residing in east Tulsa," Pollock said.
The building also is more than large enough to handle the high school's anticipated capacity of 500 students. The first phase of THA's renovation plans utilizes 43,300 square feet of the building's total 117,000 square feet.
With additional fundraising for more renovations, Pollock said the facility is large enough to also house the middle school in the future.
Although the high school is ready, it's unclear when students actually will be able to utilize the space. The school has remained in distance learning since the start of the 2020-21 school year and is following Tulsa Public Schools' lead for returning to in-person instruction. The district will decide its plan for the second quarter of the school year on Tuesday.
"COVID has had such a big impact on everyone, and we were really sad that we didn't get to enjoy the new building right off the start," Pollock said. "But we are excited to start using it once it's safe to do so. And, you know, we've overcome so many other challenges. We can overcome this as well."
The purchase and transformation of the former PennWell building not only provides an important choice for high school students in east Tulsa, but it also could help rejuvenate the area, said John Gawey, a Tulsa attorney who serves as the chairman of the school's board of directors.
"As the Tulsa Honor Academy high school will eventually serve 500 students, it brings life back to the corner of 15th and Sheridan, improving the businesses and property values surrounding the area," Gawey said.
Featured video: Tulsa Public Schools board meeting: Discussion about the variables used to decide when to go back to in-person school
Tulsa World Magazine's Women to Watch: Meet 13 women who go above and beyond for community
Kyle Hinchey
918-581-8451
Twitter: @KyleHinchey
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!