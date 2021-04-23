Tulsa Honor Academy adds second middle school campus

Citing parent demand, an east Tulsa charter school is expanding in August.

On Friday morning, Tulsa Honor Academy announced plans to add 125 fifth- and sixth-grade seats at its high school campus at 15th Street and Sheridan Road for the 2021-22 school year.

“We dream of closing the educational and economical gap for our scholars and their families,” Tulsa Honor Academy founder and Executive Director Elsie Urueta Pollock said. “By expanding middle school seat availability, we can have more impact than ever before.”

Launched in 2015, the school currently has almost 700 students in grades five to 10, including 440 students in its existing middle school at Admiral Boulevard and Lakewood Avenue in the building formerly known as Burbank Elementary School and Bell Primary School.

Tulsa Honor Academy’s high school moved into the northern side of the former PennWell building in October. The facility still has about 70,000 square feet of unfinished space that will be remodeled to accommodate enrollment growth as the school adds 11th grade in the fall and 12th grade in 2022-23.