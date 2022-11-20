Tulsa Debate League seeing growth in elementary-age competitors

At first, Litzy Piedra didn’t know what she’d gotten herself into.

The Boevers Elementary School fifth grader thought she was signing up for a different after-school program but joined the debate team by accident.

However, after finishing first among more than 50 teams at a meet in October with her partner, fellow Boevers fifth-grader Eternity Thompson, Litzy is hooked.

“It’s just fun,” she said.

The two girls are among the growing number of elementary school students participating in debate through the Tulsa Debate League, a nonprofit urban debate league that works with teams from almost 50 elementary, middle and high schools around the Tulsa area.

The organization partnered with schools before and during the height of the pandemic, even moving tournaments online to maintain some semblance of consistency and normalcy for students.

That perseverance, coupled with persistent outreach, led 12 elementary schools to start new debate programs in 2022.

“A big part of it, especially in the elementary school space where so much was lost during the pandemic, was that everyone was hungry for anything that can supercharge literacy growth and social-emotional learning growth,” said Justin Daniels, the Tulsa Debate League’s program director for out of school time. “Debate does that better than any other extracurricular.”

Along with speech writing and public speaking practice, the students are getting in extra reading time and learning to conduct research in order to build, make and defend both sides of an argument.

At the elementary school level, all the Tulsa Debate League teams are picking apart a single topic this year: whether children should have access to social media platforms.

“It’s more fun to be the negative one, because usually the negative one wins because there’s a lot of gruesome evidence,” McAuliffe Elementary School debater Connor Chang said with a grin.

Union Public Schools’ McAuliffe Elementary School, 6515 S. Garnett Road, is one of the schools that started an after-school debate program in 2022.

Along with camaraderie with teammates, the opportunity to be competitive helped draw in several McAuliffe students.

“This might sound weird, but I kinda like intimidating the other kids,” said Lily Allen, a fifth-grade debater who wants to be a lawyer when she grows up. “I like being better than them at debate and winning lots of medals.”

Meanwhile, across town, another first-year debate program is already starting to make an impact on its students.

Trevin Castro is the counselor and debate coach at Kendall-Whittier Elementary School, which restarted its debate program this fall after it went dormant for several years. More than 60 students expressed interest at the beginning of the school year, with about 20 consistently showing up at after-school practices.

“I can’t even visit classes as a counselor anymore without students asking me about debate,” he said. “That’s not a complaint.”

With many of his students in dual-language classes for both English and Spanish, the academic progress tied to their debate exposure has been more challenging to gauge. However, three months into the semester, Castro is already seeing a boost in their self-confidence.

“The students are always excited for tournaments and even more excited when they win medals to show off to their fellow classmates,” Castro said. “For some students who didn’t expect to win anything, they are surprised when they win and by what they can do.”

