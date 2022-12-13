 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa County judge terminates legal challenge over TPS board election districts

  • Updated
  • 0
TPS Meeting

An attendee holds a map of proposed school redistricting during a Tulsa Public Schools board of education meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

A legal challenge over Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education election districts ended Tuesday morning.

Tulsa County District Court Judge Doug Drummond terminated the lawsuit, saying plaintiffs David Arnett and Scott Carson suffered no “irreparable harm” required for injunctive relief from the courts and that the requested injunction in a local school board election would be “detrimental to the public interest, not in favor of the public interest.”

Current Tulsa School Board President Stacey Woolley and Jared Buswell have filed for the February election in District 1.

“We did what we thought needed to be done in defense of the community and the voter,” the plaintiffs’ attorney Maria Seidler, with a nonprofit, self-proclaimed “parents’ rights” law firm called ROPE Legal Overwatch Inc., said after the Tuesday morning hearing.

People are also reading…

Along with TPS, listed defendants were Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman and Tulsa County Election Board Chairman George Wiland.

After more than three months and 15 different proposed maps, the Tulsa school board on Monday night completed a legally required process of redrawing the boundaries of school board election districts.

By a 5-2 vote with "no" votes from E’Lena Ashley and Jerry Griffin, the board adopted Plan N, which moved four elementary school campuses to new board districts: Emerson Elementary School from District 1 to District 2, Hoover Elementary School from District 6 to District 5, Patrick Henry Elementary School from District 7 to District 5, and Unity Learning Academy from District 3 to District 2.

Under state law, school boards have until Dec. 31 to complete redistricting. However, under another state law, the Tulsa school board’s resolution calling for an election in District 1 was due to the Tulsa County Election Board by Nov. 18 and had to include a physical description of the board district in question.

Memorable 2022 photos from Tulsa World

Photojournalism by Mike SImons, Stephen Pingry, Tom Gilbert, Daniel Shular and Ian Maule from 2022.

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I'm a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, I have been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

Related to this story

Most Popular

TPS redistricting delays draws legal challenge

TPS redistricting delays draws legal challenge

Although the filing period for area school board candidates closed Wednesday at 5 p.m., a legal challenge has been filed over the effects of Tulsa Public Schools’ ongoing redistricting. #oklaed

Watch Now: Related Video

Lula's win certified: Bolsonaro supporters clash with police, set fires in Brasilia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert