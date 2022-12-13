Tulsa County judge terminates legal challenge over TPS board election districts

A legal challenge over Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education election districts ended Tuesday morning.

Tulsa County District Court Judge Doug Drummond terminated the lawsuit, saying plaintiffs David Arnett and Scott Carson suffered no “irreparable harm” required for injunctive relief from the courts and that the requested injunction in a local school board election would be “detrimental to the public interest, not in favor of the public interest.”

Current Tulsa School Board President Stacey Woolley and Jared Buswell have filed for the February election in District 1.

“We did what we thought needed to be done in defense of the community and the voter,” the plaintiffs’ attorney Maria Seidler, with a nonprofit, self-proclaimed “parents’ rights” law firm called ROPE Legal Overwatch Inc., said after the Tuesday morning hearing.

Along with TPS, listed defendants were Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman and Tulsa County Election Board Chairman George Wiland.

After more than three months and 15 different proposed maps, the Tulsa school board on Monday night completed a legally required process of redrawing the boundaries of school board election districts.

By a 5-2 vote with "no" votes from E’Lena Ashley and Jerry Griffin, the board adopted Plan N, which moved four elementary school campuses to new board districts: Emerson Elementary School from District 1 to District 2, Hoover Elementary School from District 6 to District 5, Patrick Henry Elementary School from District 7 to District 5, and Unity Learning Academy from District 3 to District 2.

Under state law, school boards have until Dec. 31 to complete redistricting. However, under another state law, the Tulsa school board’s resolution calling for an election in District 1 was due to the Tulsa County Election Board by Nov. 18 and had to include a physical description of the board district in question.

