A national project that’s encouraging schools to move beyond graduation rates and focus more on post-college success has chosen Tulsa Community College to join the team.

TCC officials learned recently that the school is one of 10 community colleges selected to participate in “Unlocking Opportunity: The Post-Graduation Success and Equity Network,” a six-year initiative aimed at improving post-graduation outcomes, with special focus on first-generation and minority students and students from lower-income families.

TCC officials will be joined by Tulsa-area leaders at a news conference Wednesday to discuss the program and its potential impact on workforce development.

The ultimate goal, officials said, is to increase the number of community college graduates either going directly into good jobs or moving on to complete bachelor’s degrees.

Leigh Goodson, TCC president and CEO, said: “Our selection into Unlocking Opportunity means we move to the next phase in our ongoing, focused work on student success. This is essential work as we continue to diversify our changing economy in northeastern Oklahoma and across the state.”

The program, co-sponsored by the Aspen Institute and the Community College Research Center, is the first of its kind, organizers say, and will run through 2028.

“For many years, community colleges have been focused on improving graduation rates — and progress has been steady and impressive,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program.

“But with enrollments dropping for a decade, it is time for community colleges to turn their attention to increasing the value of the credentials they deliver, especially for the large numbers of Black, Hispanic and low-income students who rely so heavily on community colleges to provide a path to a better life.”

For the initiative’s first three years, the participating colleges will set concrete goals, plan reforms and implement changes, with coaching and learning sessions provided.

The final three years will include monitoring and research by the sponsor organizations, with the lessons learned being shared among the institutions.

Throughout the process, colleges will try to rethink and strengthen existing programs while developing new ones that expand career and educational opportunities for all students.

Davis Jenkins, senior research scholar at the Community College Research Center, said: “We’re excited to work with these colleges to help them evaluate and strengthen their programs and see which lead to great outcomes: either good jobs right away or via completion of a bachelor’s degree.”

