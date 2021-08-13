Tulsa-area schools react to Friday news blast in battle over mask mandates

"I do want to have the ability to exercise our right to impose a mask mandate if, for example, we have one school with higher cases than others," Miller said. "Let's go a couple of weeks and look at the data.

"Last week, we limited outside visitors to try to minimize exposure to our staff. We're not trying to shut the community out; we're trying to be able to stay in school, which is our ultimate goal."

Oklahoma City Public Schools also announced that it will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide a one-time $1,000 payment to staff who provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 15. But no Tulsa-area districts have indicated any immediate plans to offer a similar stipend.

Senate Bill 658, signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Kevin Stitt, prohibits school districts and public universities from requiring masks unless a state of emergency is declared by the governor for their community. Stitt has said repeatedly that this is something he won’t do despite the ongoing COVID surge.