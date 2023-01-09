Tulsa-area schools get state funding boost in midyear adjustments due to enrollment, other needs

Related content How is the new transfer law affecting schools? It depends which districts you ask

Every school district and brick-and-mortar charter school in Tulsa County is receiving additional state funding, according to figures released in late 2022 by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

In midyear adjustments released to school districts during winter break, the Oklahoma State Department of Education distributed the remaining $47.3 million in state aid for fiscal year 2023, which ends June 30.

The process of reserving a portion of annual state aid for schools was designed decades ago to provide additional taxpayer dollars in the middle of the fiscal year to districts that had seen enrollment increases since the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1.

The formula used for calculating these midyear adjustments includes allocating more funding for students who qualify for free or reduced-rate school meals, as well as for English language learners, gifted and talented students, and those with special education needs.

In Tulsa County, the midyear allocations for five districts and a charter school each include more than $1 million in additional funds from what was originally anticipated over the summer.

With enrollment up by almost 600 students compared to 2021-22 and gains in every student category that carries additional weight in the funding formula, Broken Arrow Public Schools received an additional $4.45 million in its midyear allocation.

Natalie Eneff is BAPS’ chief financial officer. While the additional funds will help the district address the increased staffing costs that come with bringing on enough teachers and support staff to accommodate the surge in enrollment, she said the $4.5 million is also needed to help BAPS deal with the impact of inflation on almost every aspect of its operations.

“While we would love to be able to spend all that additional $4.5 million on student growth and staffing, we’re facing some very serious issues with the rising costs of everything,” Eneff said. “There’s not one thing that we’re paying less for this year than we did a year ago. That really affects our budget and our bottom line, especially with our support services.”

Other Tulsa County districts receiving more than $1 million in additional state aid include Owasso, Bixby, Tulsa and Sand Springs. Additionally, Tulsa Honor Academy, a TPS-authorized charter school, gained an extra $2.02 million at midyear.

Echoing Eneff, Tulsa Public Schools’ CFO and Chief Operating Officer Jorge Robles said his district’s additional $1.4 million is a welcome sight in the face of rising energy and staffing costs.

“With a flat (state) budget for education, to see an increase in the mid-term adjustment really helps us with offsetting some of the increased costs that we’re seeing due to inflation across energy bills, cost of goods and cost of construction,” he said. “These funds will help us cover the increased costs we’re experiencing because of inflation and supply chain challenges.”

Outside of Tulsa County, Claremore Public Schools received an additional $1.3 million, and Bartlesville Public Schools received an additional $2.25 million.

Several area districts just outside of Tulsa County received a six-figure state aid increase at midyear, including Anderson, Barnsdall, Beggs, Claremore Sequoyah, Kellyville, Lone Star, Mannford, Oologah-Talala, Pretty Water, Woodland and Wynona.

Located in Osage County between Pawhuska and Hominy, Wynona Public Schools had 125 students enrolled from prekindergarten through 12th grade as of Oct. 1. However, its midyear allocation was up $103,353.26, a 62.33% increase.

Although the district’s enrollment has increased by 14 students, Shelly Schulanberger, the district’s superintendent, said the state aid spike was in large part because more students have been identified as eligible for gifted and talented or special education.

Those additional funds will be used to help cover the cost of hiring a reading specialist, plus additional enrichment activities for gifted and talented students and supplies for students qualifying for special education services.

“This is great — we’re going to be able to offer more services and programs for our kids,” Schulanberger said. “We’re a very small school, so it is very fortunate that we’re able to increase our midyear allocation.”

Conversely, Epic Charter Schools, whose enrollment declined by almost 10,000 students from one year ago, saw its midyear allocation drop by $52.5 million, or 23.5%.

Traditional area districts seeing a reduction in their midyear allocation include Catoosa, Mounds, Sapulpa and Verdigris.

Featured video: Tulsa World memorable education stories of 2022

Staff Writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton’s most memorable stories of 2022 'How did these people not know?': Broken Arrow senior denied right to wear feather at graduation Board member calls for superintendent's resignation after contentious TPS meeting with walkout Tulsa Public Schools accredited with a warning over HB1775 violation Audio from TPS implicit bias training was a voice reading presentation slides verbatim McLain High School students, staff return to class following fatal shooting Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now