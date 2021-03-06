Tulsa-area school districts to receive portion of $49 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds

Almost 90 public school districts and charter schools across the state will be receiving additional federal relief funds to help offset costs incurred due to COVID-19.
On Friday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Department of Education announced the disbursement of $49 million in federal funds from the state’s portion of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II.
In order to receive a portion of Friday’s distribution, districts had to have received less than $550 per student in the fall semester directly from the first incarnation of the fund, which was established as part of the CARES Act in March.
As required by federal law, those allocations were based on districts’ Title I funding from fiscal year 2020.
A school district’s Title I funding is based on the number of children from low income families it serves, with additional resources given to districts that serve higher numbers of low income families.
School districts will be able to use the money for preventing, preparing for and responding to COVID-19, mitigating learning loss or restoring high-quality learning environments.
“These recipients had received the least amount of federal aid but, like all public school districts throughout our state, are struggling with financial burdens exacerbated by the pandemic,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “These additional foundational dollars will help strengthen their ability to meet the many challenges posed by COVID-19.”
The Tulsa-area school districts receiving funds as part of Friday’s announcement include Berryhill, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Claremore Sequoyah, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Justus-Tiawah, Kiefer, Lone Star, Oologah-Talala, Owasso, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Verdigris.
Local award amounts range from $16,423 to Lone Star School, a dependent district on Sapulpa’s southwest side, up to $4.3 million to Broken Arrow Public Schools.
Owasso Public Schools is slated to receive $3.1 million, which was welcome news to its superintendent, Amy Fichtner.
“We are grateful for the State Department of Education’s diligent efforts to identify and address needs in districts across the state following the distribution of ESSER II funds,” she said. “These funds will allow us to provide continuity of services to our students and maintain our ardent focus on their education.”
