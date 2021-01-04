Tulsa-area school districts return to virtual and in-person learning following winter break

“When (parents) had to make the choice for first semester, they really didn’t have any history,” Payne said.

But over the past semester, the district has established trust by enforcing COVID-19 guidelines, abiding by precautions to lessen the virus’ spread and monitoring cases, he said.

“The biggest issue has been having enough healthy adults to help keep things going,” Payne said. “At one point we had to shut down transportation for several days.

“Parents have been very understanding.”

The district analyzed staff illness case statuses in preparation to return from the holiday break Saturday and Sunday and found an increase in staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19 or were quarantined between those two days.

On Saturday, 14 staff members were positive and 14 were in quarantine due to close contact with someone who had tested positive, Payne said, but on Sunday, 23 had tested positive and 32 were in quarantine.

Still, that number represents less than 3 percent of the district’s total staffing.

Payne was awaiting final student and staff case numbers for Monday.