Tulsa-area school boards taking up compliance with state's new open transfer law

Boards of education across the Tulsa area are enacting new policies to comply with a new state law intended to open up greater opportunities for student transfers between districts.

Broken Arrow, Jenks and Sand Springs’ school boards on Monday all approved local rules for school officials to follow in determining how many new transfer students could be accommodated, while the Tulsa school board got its first look at a proposal to be voted on at an upcoming meeting.

When it was being debated in the Legislature in April, Oklahoma Senate Bill 783 was described by supporters as a victory for school choice, while opponents said it is, at best, window dressing.

After approving capacity limits on taking in outside transfer students on Monday, the Board of Education for Jenks Public Schools determined with its next vote that the district only has the capacity to fill nine open seats at a single school site — Jenks Northwest Elementary School — beginning Jan. 1.

Jenks Superintendent Stacey Butterfield said the school district is already fielding transfer requests — and even some demands, because of “misinformation” she said has been circulating since SB 783 was approved by the Legislature in the spring.