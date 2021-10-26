 Skip to main content
Tulsa and 6 area schools have finalists for state Teacher of the Year 2022 honors
Tulsa and 6 area schools have finalists for state Teacher of the Year 2022 honors

Seven of 12 finalists for the 2022 award announced on Tuesday morning are from the Tulsa metro and outlying areas.

The odds of the state’s next Teacher of the Year hailing from northeastern Oklahoma are better than 50-50.

Seven of 12 finalists for the 2022 award announced on Tuesday morning are from the Tulsa metro and outlying areas. They include Donna Ross, who teaches fourth grade at Tulsa’s McKinley Elementary School.

The other Tulsa-area finalists are Shannon Altom, who teaches English/Language Arts at Bixby High School; Cindy Johnson, math teacher at Collinsville High School; Shelley Self, art teacher at Coweta High School; and Rebecka Peterson, math teacher at Union High School.

Others from northeastern Oklahoma are Emily Freise, a speech language pathologist at Tahlequah’s Greenwood Elementary School, and Lauren Vandever, reading teacher at Bristow Middle School.

All finalists were first named Teacher of the Year in their respective districts and then selected for the state-level competition by a panel of educators, lawmakers and civic leaders who reviewed their applications.

“These 12 educators represent some of the best teaching talent in Oklahoma,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who made the announcement Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. “These finalists are exceptional examples of the tremendous impact one person can make in the lives of kids.

"Each one of these teachers demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to the success of each of their students and are highly deserving of this honor.”

The other finalists are Tina Dewey, Choctaw/Nicoma Park Public Schools; Kerry Ingersoll, Bethel Public Schools; Juan Renteria Jr., Norman Public Schools; Kortni Torralba, Moore Public Schools; and Sheila Treadwell, Snyder Public Schools.

Oklahoma Teacher of the Year 2022 finalists

The 12 finalists for the 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year award.

