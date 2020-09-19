Tulsa Air and Space Museum to host STEM program for distance-learning students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is starting a new program for third- through eighth-graders who are distance-learning because their schools are closed.

The full-day Academy of Stem Explorers program launches Monday and will run Monday through Thursday for six weeks through Oct. 29.

Students will complete school work in the mornings and STEM learning activities in the afternoons.

Enrollment is limited to 80 students. Applications can be downloaded from the museum website at tulsamuseum.org.

Scholarships are available. Scholarship forms are also on the website and should be submitted with applications.

Social distancing and other CDC guidelines will be followed.

For more information, call 918-834-9900 or go to tulsamuseum.org.

