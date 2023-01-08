 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TU to promote more well-rounded education with launch of new Honors College

  • 0

The University of Tulsa has announced creation of a new Honors College, along with the name of its first director.

The college, to build on TU’s existing Honors Program, will officially launch in the fall of 2024 with its first students, officials said.

Jennifer Frey, a noted writer, speaker and philosophy professor currently with the University of South Carolina, has been selected to serve as director.

“The new TU Honors College is a critical element of our academic strategy and will serve as a magnet to increasingly draw the world’s most talented and motivated students to Tulsa,” said TU Provost George Justice.

And in Frey, TU couldn’t have found a better person to oversee the effort, TU President Brad Carson said.

“A national leader in liberal arts education, Jennifer is deeply committed to philosophy, literature, history, art, and religion and will continue our renaissance to achieve the type of education that is essential to human flourishing,” Carson said.

People are also reading…

Frey, an associate professor of philosophy at USC whose academic research deals with the subjects of virtue and happiness, is a frequent lecturer and writer on the value of liberal arts education.

Her writing has appeared in such publications as First Things, The Hedgehog Review, Image, The Point and The Wall Street Journal. She also hosts a popular philosophy and literature podcast, “Sacred and Profane Love.”

The existing TU Honors Program has a long history.

It launched in the 1980s thanks in large part to the dedication of philosophy professor Paul Brown. The program started in the Kendall College of Arts & Sciences before expanding to include students from all undergraduate colleges.

The new TU Honors College will build on that tradition, officials said.

Of her goals in her new role, Frey said, “Students will confront the most profound and enduring questions of human existence, as explored by some of the most influential thinkers in our inherited intellectual tradition. These students will search for wisdom and an authentic sense of meaning and purpose through the study of core texts, and they will seek to grow in moral character through their service to the community at large.”

The new college will complement the popular Tulsa Undergraduate Research Challenge. Like Honors, TURC is a longstanding program “that empowers students to think beyond themselves, explore big ideas and seek understanding in a collaborative environment,” officials said.

Featured video:

Investigative reporting and local schools coverage by Andrea Eger and Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton.
Jennifer Frey

Frey

 Courtesy

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area school districts implementing citizenship test requirement

Area school districts implementing citizenship test requirement

Under the terms of House Bill 2030, before they can graduate from high school, Oklahoma students are now required to take and pass a 100-item test over history and government that uses questions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website. #oklaed

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin McCarthy becomes U.S. House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert