TU to offer job guarantee to students

Caves said TU is confident in its ability to offer the program for a couple of reasons.

“One, we already have a high placement rate of 93%, which is well above the national average,” she said. “But also, we’re not a big state school. We are a small school, and we have the resources where we’re able to provide these opportunities for students.”

Students who want to participate in the program will start by signing an agreement that details the requirements, she said.

It includes several tasks they will be required to complete each year.

“Their first year, for example, they might do some tasks like taking career and major exploration assessments, meeting with their career coach, conducting an informational interview,” Caves said.

The center also offers networking events, trainings and career fairs they might attend.

“So while we are essentially guaranteeing job placement to students who complete this program, it’s really important to emphasize that the true reward here is that they’re going to get a four full years of professional development and career education for free,” Caves said.