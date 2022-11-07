TU to launch new college of health, natural sciences

University of Tulsa officials have announced the creation of a new college that will combine several existing health and science departments, leading to more fruitful collaboration.

The new Oxley College of Health and Natural Sciences was recently approved by TU’s Board of Trustees and will bring together the biology, chemistry, geosciences and physics departments with nursing, kinesiology and rehabilitative services and communication sciences and disorders.

The move, scheduled to take effect in the fall of 2023, does not represent any change in curriculum, faculty or physical space and should have no affect on students, officials said.

Provost George Justice said: “With the reinstatement of the Ph.D. programs in chemistry and physics by President (Brad) Carson earlier this semester, this realignment demonstrates TU’s commitment to the natural sciences and creates fertile ground for growth in human health sciences through collaboration between departments.”

The move received overwhelming support from faculty and department chairs due to the potential for undergraduate, graduate and faculty research, officials said.

Chapman Professor Kenneth Roberts, chairman of chemistry and biochemistry, said, “Our department has evolved somewhat into a health science department. Many of our students are pre-med, so we are optimistic about the environment for collaboration with Health Sciences. This move further opens the door for our faculty and students to participate in clinical research.”

Natural sciences at TU are currently part of the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences.

That college will now become the College of Engineering and Computer Science and will have a new dean, with current dean Jim Sorem set to retire.

“Engineering and Computer Science represent two of the most successful programs within the University of Tulsa, with several programs ranking among the top five and 25 in the nation,” Justice said. “Creating the College of Engineering and Computer Science helps us attract the most visionary and ambitious dean to lead those programs.”

Meanwhile, Ron Walker, clinical professor of athletic training and associate dean of health sciences, has been named interim dean of the Oxley College of Health and Natural Sciences.

“We welcome our colleagues from the natural sciences and look forward to the many collaborative opportunities this realignment provides,” Walker said.