TU to launch new college of health, natural sciences

University of Tulsa officials have announced the creation of a new college that will combine several existing health and science departments, leading to more fruitful collaboration.
The new Oxley College of Health and Natural Sciences was recently approved by TU’s Board of Trustees and will bring together the biology, chemistry, geosciences and physics departments with nursing, kinesiology and rehabilitative services and communication sciences and disorders.
The move, scheduled to take effect in the fall of 2023, does not represent any change in curriculum, faculty or physical space and should have no affect on students, officials said.
Provost George Justice said: “With the reinstatement of the Ph.D. programs in chemistry and physics by President (Brad) Carson earlier this semester, this realignment demonstrates TU’s commitment to the natural sciences and creates fertile ground for growth in human health sciences through collaboration between departments.”
People are also reading…
The move received overwhelming support from faculty and department chairs due to the potential for undergraduate, graduate and faculty research, officials said.
Chapman Professor Kenneth Roberts, chairman of chemistry and biochemistry, said, “Our department has evolved somewhat into a health science department. Many of our students are pre-med, so we are optimistic about the environment for collaboration with Health Sciences. This move further opens the door for our faculty and students to participate in clinical research.”
Natural sciences at TU are currently part of the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences.
That college will now become the College of Engineering and Computer Science and will have a new dean, with current dean Jim Sorem set to retire.
“Engineering and Computer Science represent two of the most successful programs within the University of Tulsa, with several programs ranking among the top five and 25 in the nation,” Justice said. “Creating the College of Engineering and Computer Science helps us attract the most visionary and ambitious dean to lead those programs.”
Meanwhile, Ron Walker, clinical professor of athletic training and associate dean of health sciences, has been named interim dean of the Oxley College of Health and Natural Sciences.
“We welcome our colleagues from the natural sciences and look forward to the many collaborative opportunities this realignment provides,” Walker said.
2022 Oklahoma election: Endorsements from Tulsa World's editorial board
Whether you agree with our preferences or not, we urge you to vote.
In meeting candidates about endorsements, we tried always to thank them for running. Democracy only works if people are willing to enter public service and give voters choices. That is no small sacrifice.
Also, democracy only works if voters show up; voting is an act of patriotism.
To see coverage of the statewide and local races, click here.
Plus, could a "Day of Citizenship" staffing volunteers at local precincts help on Election Day; and support for the idea of moving the animal shelter and the Tulsa Oilers ice rink at Promenade Mall.
Above all, this race is about how Oklahomans treat one another. The tone of leadership matters and relationship-building is paramount to success.
"It is with Lankford’s early performance as a lawmaker, and the influence he could wield should he win reelection, in mind, we make our recommendation."
In just one term, the Democrat showed just how much could be done in Congress if you’re willing to work across partisan divides, according to Tulsa World's Editorial Board.
"Pinnell has been one of the state's most visible champions for its tourism destinations. This was particularly important during the pandemic as Americans sought more outdoor recreational opportunities." the endorsement states.
"Two state offices are on the ballot with stellar choices in an experienced public servant and a political outsider."
"Like David (for Corporation Commission), Russ (as state treasurer) has experience working with lawmakers in a partisan environment, a necessary skill in heading a state agency."
Endorsement: Jena Nelson has best ideas, attitude and ability to lead public schools into next era as state superintendent
"Our confidence is in Nelson, who has the right attitude, solutions and ability to lead public schools into the next era." the endorsement states.
Endorsement: Incumbent J.J. Dossett has proven track record of supporting veterans, school and working families
"Dossett, a Democrat, is a reflection of his constituency as a moderate. We believe Dossett has a proven history of working in the best interests of his district and state."
Voters in House districts located to the east of Tulsa would benefit best by electing an incumbent for HD 12 and a newcomer to HD 23.
We view Schreiber's experience as an elected official and deep knowledge of government as assets for House District 70. She's a moderate who can get to work immediately.
She knows the diverse district well and has sponsored legislation based on constituent concerns. She’s proven to be an effective lawmaker, despite being in the minority party, according to the Tulsa World Editorial Board.
Endorsement: Tulsa City Council incumbents have nonpartisan approach at working out differences and governing
"City councilors viewing the seat as a mouthpiece for a political party or stepping stone to a higher office are not effective." the endorsement states.
"Both district judge candidates — Tanya Wilson and Kevin Gray — are well-qualified with similar backgrounds. We give the edge to Wilson for her special judge experience." the endorsement states.
County Commissioner Stan Sallee and County Assessor John Wright have proven track records in leadership, deserving of second terms, the endorsement states.
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe