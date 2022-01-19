TU taps new provost

After a monthslong national search, the University of Tulsa has named its new provost.

TU officials announced that George Justice, currently of Arizona State University, will begin his new duties in Tulsa on July 1.

An English professor and former dean of humanities in Arizona State’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Justice succeeds Janet Levit in the TU role and will also serve as executive vice president for academic affairs.

“George is clearly the right person at the right time to lead the University of Tulsa’s academic initiatives,” TU President Brad Carson said. “I am pleased to welcome another nationally respected administrator to our university as we continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

Justice, a former vice provost and dean at the University of Missouri, is recognized as a leading thinker on issues facing universities, with a special focus on the opportunities for collaboration between faculty and administration — particularly during times of crisis — and the importance of the arts and humanities.