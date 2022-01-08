TU requiring masks for staff and students in all buildings next week

The University of Tulsa informed staff and students that masks must be worn on campus next week.

In a letter from Matt Warren, vice president and chief compliance officer, the measure will be in place for a week and modified as warranted.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, TU reported 48 active COVID-19 cases: 39 students, six staff and three faculty members. The letter from Warren said that the majority of these cases involve asymptomatic vaccinated individuals who have not received a booster shot.

The letter to employees outlined two measures that start Monday:

Employees must wear (a) a KN95 or equivalent filtering respirator mask or (b) a surgical mask in combination with a cloth mask when indoors, except when alone in private offices.

Meetings should be held virtually unless in person attendance is essential.

All TU employees are also required to verify their vaccination status with the university by Monday.

Beginning Jan. 31, unvaccinated employees must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.