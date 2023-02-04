The University of Tulsa has received a $150,000 federal grant toward creation of a new minor on historical trauma.

The funding award is from the National Endowment for the Humanities, officials said, and will allow the program to be developed over the next two years as a project of the TU Institute of Trauma, Adversity and Injustice.

Kristen Oertel, TU history professor and one of the project coordinators, said, “The University of Tulsa is uniquely positioned to become a leader in the study of historical trauma and transformation because we are located at the juncture of significant historical events like the Tulsa Race Massacre and the forced removal of dozens of Native American tribes to this region.”

The new humanities-based minor will give students a deeper understanding of American and world history and how collective trauma and the subsequent responses have shaped society and institutional structures, officials said.

Students can begin enrolling in the minor in spring 2024.

Oertel added that trauma studies is growing nationally at the graduate level, but TU is “one of the only universities in the country that is creating an undergraduate program that is humanities-based, and we are excited to provide this opportunity for research and place-based learning to our students.”

The program will include class discussions, hands-on research with archival materials, and excursions to museums and historic sites, officials said. Courses will examine contemporary social structures, values and beliefs and how they reflect a country’s history of racism, colonization, forced migration and/or genocide.

