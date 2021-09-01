 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU law school announces new dean
0 Comments

TU law school announces new dean

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Tulsa has named a new dean for its law school.

Officials announced Tuesday that Oren R. Griffin from Mercer University School of Law in Macon, Georgia, has been selected to head the TU College of Law.

He will assume his duties Jan. 1.

An associate dean at Mercer, Griffin succeeds Lyn Entzeroth, who stepped down from the dean’s position to return to the faculty.

“Oren has served as a valued teacher, administrator, mentor and practicing attorney,” said TU President Brad Carson. “His experience in academia and the private sector is an outstanding combination that will benefit the college and our students.”

Griffin began his academic career as an assistant law professor at Mercer in 2006. Previously, he worked as a labor and employment attorney.

He holds a law degree from Washington & Lee University and a doctorate from the University of Iowa.

“It is a privilege and honor to be invited to serve as the next dean at the University of Tulsa College of Law,” Griffin said. “I look forward to joining the TU Law community and working with the outstanding faculty and staff.”

Betsy McCormick, who has served as interim dean since Entzeroth stepped down July 31, said Griffin “is driven by a strong belief that administrators, faculty and staff are stronger and more effective through collective action and cooperation. He is committed to building on the college’s strong academic reputation and appreciation for diversity and inclusion.”

Carson said Entzeroth and McCormick have helped place TU Law “in a great position to hand the reins to a new dean.”

“We anticipate great things under Oren’s leadership,” he said.

Featured video:

He said Aug. 30 that Tulsa is fortunate health care systems aren't now asking for the mandate as they had last summer.
090121-tul-nws-griffin-oren

Griffin

 Courtesy

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feds investigating Oklahoma over school mask-mandate ban
Education

Feds investigating Oklahoma over school mask-mandate ban

  • Updated

The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights announced Monday that it is investigating whether the Oklahoma State Department of Education is blocking public school districts from meeting the educational needs of students with disabilities due to the terms of Senate Bill 658. #oklaed

Tulsa Public Schools had 41 COVID cases on Friday, board is told
Education

Tulsa Public Schools had 41 COVID cases on Friday, board is told

  • Updated

Tulsa Public Schools is one of about a dozen districts in the Tulsa metro publicly disclosing at least some COVID-19 numbers early in the school year. Bixby, Catoosa, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs and Skiatook are also publishing weekly updates. Bartlesville, Berryhill, Sapulpa and Union are updating their districts’ publicly available COVID-19 case counts daily.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News