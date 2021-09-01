TU law school announces new dean

The University of Tulsa has named a new dean for its law school.

Officials announced Tuesday that Oren R. Griffin from Mercer University School of Law in Macon, Georgia, has been selected to head the TU College of Law.

He will assume his duties Jan. 1.

An associate dean at Mercer, Griffin succeeds Lyn Entzeroth, who stepped down from the dean’s position to return to the faculty.

“Oren has served as a valued teacher, administrator, mentor and practicing attorney,” said TU President Brad Carson. “His experience in academia and the private sector is an outstanding combination that will benefit the college and our students.”

Griffin began his academic career as an assistant law professor at Mercer in 2006. Previously, he worked as a labor and employment attorney.

He holds a law degree from Washington & Lee University and a doctorate from the University of Iowa.

“It is a privilege and honor to be invited to serve as the next dean at the University of Tulsa College of Law,” Griffin said. “I look forward to joining the TU Law community and working with the outstanding faculty and staff.”