TU announces scholarship offer for Afghan refugees

The University of Tulsa is offering two scholarships to Afghan students seeking refuge in the United States in response to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

TU’s Afghan Refugee Scholarships, announced Tuesday, are available immediately and will cover the total cost of attendance at the university for up to four years.

“TU has long been one of our nation’s most international universities, welcoming students from more than 60 countries to the heartland,” TU President Brad Carson said. “At a time when these brave young people need us most, we are opening our doors to provide a safe place to learn and grow.”

“We challenge other organizations to consider similar support for the Afghan people.”

Officials said the new scholarships do not affect the millions of dollars TU already provides in merit- and need-based aid.

To be considered for TU’s Afghan Refugee Scholarship, students must:

Apply as a first-time undergraduate for a bachelor’s degree.

Have fled Afghanistan and can legally enter, or have legally entered, the U.S.

Demonstrate they would not have the financial means to attend TU otherwise.