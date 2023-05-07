Looking back on her time in a hospital setting, Shara Stidham can see better now how it prepared her for what was to come.

“A lot of my day involved educating new nurses or staff, or just educating patients on what was about to happen,” Stidham said.

“Nurses really are teachers in a sense,” she added. “You can’t not love teaching and be a nurse. Or I guess you can — but you’re not going to be very effective with your patients.”

A registered nurse formerly with Saint Francis Hospital, Stidham this May will officially mark the end of her second full year at Tulsa Community College, where she’s an assistant professor of nursing.

There are things about her former work that she misses, like serving at the bedsides of patients. But as she prepares to see another class of nursing graduates head out into the field, she has no regrets, she said.

For the state’s nursing education programs, though, former working nurses like Stidham — as their primary source for faculty — represent an ongoing conundrum.

The reality is, few nurses are willing or able to make the transition from the clinical ranks to the classroom. And for the programs, while many are still finding ways to increase graduates to help with the state’s larger nursing shortage, it complicates those efforts.

Officials say the main reason that keeps more nurses from moving into education is financial: Faculty jobs often involve a substantial pay cut, running at least several thousand dollars less a year than in clinical settings.

In fact, the average nursing professor earns less than most nursing graduates do right out of school, officials said.

Additionally, for many, there’s the added time and expense of earning the required master’s degree.

Shelly Wells, a past Oklahoma Nursing Association president who has studied the issue, said over the past two years every nursing program in the state has had faculty vacancies they’ve had a hard time filling.

“It is a big issue,” she said. “What we’ve found is that a lot of people who think they would be interested in nursing education don’t want to take on the cost of a graduate education program — particularly in light of the fact that their salary will be reduced when they leave practice to go into education.”

Wells said many of those who do take a faculty position then end up working every weekend in the hospital to make up some of the money.

‘Quite disheartening’

According to the most recent numbers, RNs in Oklahoma make on average around $73,000 annually.

The mean for nursing faculty pay, meanwhile, is $61,758 a year, ranging from around $56,000 at the community college level up to $79,000 at the University of Oklahoma, where the number is higher due to more with doctoral degrees.

Wells said, “It can be quite disheartening to be a nursing faculty member and see your brand new graduate leave your program and get a fresh job making more money than you.”

Another factor that has led to faculty shortages is retirements, she added.

“The average nursing faculty member here is 50 years old, because they’ve been at bedside for many years then decide they want to go into nursing education,” Wells said. “At that age we’re on the downhill side of our career trajectory. That has played a role because we’re starting to see more and more of our nursing faculty members retire.”

“So not only do we not have enough to begin with, we need to replace those we’re losing or aging.”

Carla Lynch, director of Rogers State University’s health sciences department, said replacing nursing program faculty is a challenge.

“Every time we go to hire a new faculty, much negotiation has to happen regarding salary to even make it palatable for them to take the position,” she said.

“We have fabulous faculty and they mostly teach because they love what they do and because they do like the flexibility of having summers off and holiday breaks,” she added. “But recruitment is difficult.”

The reason is twofold.

“We require an advanced degree, master’s or higher, and we pay less,” Lynch said. “Generally, it is a seasoned nurse that will enter into nursing education, and they are paid less than a brand-new nurse with a lower education level.”

Faculty was among the issues — along with a lack of clinical and classroom space — that led RSU to enter a new partnership recently with Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

The hospital will serve as an extended campus for RSU beginning in the fall, and will hire two program coordinators and two full-time nursing instructors.

The program was recognized at the State Regents for Higher Education’s Business Partnership Excellence Awards on April 27.

Lynch said the program will help RSU, which has been forced to turn away many qualified applicants, expand its total number of nursing graduates by over 50% annually to over 60.

Given faculty and other issues facing nursing programs currently, this kind of outside-the-box thinking has become necessary, she added.

Opportunities

Wells said RSU’s partnership is one of several creative models to emerge since the onset of the pandemic to deal with nursing faculty shortages.

The OU College of Nursing has a similar program in Oklahoma City with hospital-prepared staff to serve as clinical instructors.

“There might be opportunities for hospitals to participate more in partnering like that,” Wells said. “But we’re also aware that the hospitals are kind of strapped financially, as well.”

She said a possible incentive the state could provide for nurses to teach could be some kind of loan forgiveness program for an advanced degree.

“Some other states have been successful with that,” she said.

Having come from the clinical ranks, Stidham knows firsthand how real Oklahoma’s nursing shortage is. The state ranks 46th among states for the number of RNs per capita.

“There was many a time where we were short-staffed and just trying to make it work,” she said.

On the instruction side now, it feels good to know she’s doing her part to help increase those numbers. Stidham teaches in TCC nursing’s career mobility program, which serves LPNs and paramedics who are bridging to become RNs.

She understands, though, why it’s difficult for other nurses to join her as instructors.

Stidham, who joined the TCC faculty in fall 2021, actually earned her master’s in nursing in 2010 with an eye toward teaching.

“But at the time, I was paying for full-time day care. I just couldn’t do it.”

Today, she earns about $8,000 to $9,000 less a year than she did at the hospital.

It hasn’t been an easy adjustment to make financially, but she appreciates the trade-offs, she said. They include normal hours with weekends off, holiday and summer breaks.

Most of all, there’s the rewards of working with students.

“It’s been a lot more fun than I anticipated,” Stidham said. “Most of my students are my age or older, and have been working in a clinical setting for a while. Just helping them realize this dream of being an RN, that’s been great.”