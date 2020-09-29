TPS urgently working to locate 'disconnected' students during distance learning

By the end of the first week of school, 73% of TPS students had logged on to learning platforms and 50% had completed an activity. Those numbers improved to 92% and 87%, respectively, by the end of the third week.

Attendance at TPS, which is spending at least the first nine weeks of the school year in distance learning, currently is tied to completion of assignments. Elementary students must complete at least one assignment per half day of school to be counted as present. Secondary students need to complete at least one assignment per course each day.

Sean Berkstresser, director of data strategy at TPS, said intensive efforts by school teams led to the significant increase in the number of students completing activities since week No. 1.

Completion of instructional activities has been relatively consistent across grade levels, hovering around 87% to 91% between first and 11th grades. For prekindergarten and kindergarten, that number dropped to 81% and 83%, respectively. Twelfth grade also was at 83%.