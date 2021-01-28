TPS, unions call for vaccine support amid criticism from Gov. Kevin Stitt

The disagreement between Gov. Kevin Stitt and Tulsa Public Schools over when the district should resume in-person instruction has extended to discussions on where educators should fall on the vaccine priority list.

Citing a desire to get students and teachers back in the classroom safely, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist, Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright and Nancy Leonard, president of the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers issued a joint statement Thursday afternoon calling for school employees to be moved up on the state’s vaccine priority list.

TPS is currently scheduled to remain in distance learning through March 22.

“While we are grateful and enthusiastic to partner with the Tulsa Health Department to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to our team members … ages 65 and older, we need all of our team members in public education to be vaccinated as soon as possible, particularly those at higher risk,” the statement reads in part.