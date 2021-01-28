TPS, unions call for teacher vaccine support amid criticism from Stitt to open schools

Under the state’s vaccine distribution framework, school employees are considered to be part of Phase 2. As per the Tulsa Health Department’s website, Tulsa County is in the process of wrapping up Phase 1 and opening up access to select groups within Phase 2.

As of Monday night, the district had vaccinated almost 300 employees aged 65 and older through a partnership with the Tulsa Health Department. However, according to the district's website, it has more than 5,900 employees. At Monday night’s school board meeting, Gist noted that there are additional groups of employees younger than age 65 that the district would like to be able to prioritize for vaccinations but are simply unable to.

Among the groups specifically singled out both during the school board meeting and in the joint statement for priority consideration are special education teachers and support staff. Most TPS students have been in distance learning since March. However, some of the district’s special education students were able to have in-person classes in the fall before case numbers began surging in November.