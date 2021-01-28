 Skip to main content
TPS, unions call for teacher vaccine support amid criticism from Stitt to open schools

TPS, unions call for teacher vaccine support amid criticism from Stitt to open schools

Citing a desire to get students and teachers back in the classroom safely, the leaders of Tulsa Public Schools and two local school employee unions are calling for educators to be moved higher up on the COVID-19 vaccine priority list.

TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist, Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright and Nancy Leonard, president of the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers issued a joint statement Thursday afternoon asking for help to get all teachers and support staff vaccinated faster.

“While we are grateful and enthusiastic to partner with the Tulsa Health Department to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to our team members…ages 65 and older, we need all of our team members in public education to be vaccinated as soon as possible, particularly those at higher risk,” the statement reads in part.

“All across the country, states have prioritized teachers and other school team members for the Covid-19 vaccine. We simply believe Oklahoma should do the same, which is why we continue to advocate for teachers and our team to be a higher priority in our state.”

Under the state’s vaccine distribution framework, school employees are considered to be part of Phase 2. As per the Tulsa Health Department’s website, Tulsa County is in the process of wrapping up Phase 1 and opening up access to select groups within Phase 2.

As of Monday night, the district had vaccinated almost 300 employees aged 65 and older through a partnership with the Tulsa Health Department. However, according to the district's website, it has more than 5,900 employees. At Monday night’s school board meeting, Gist noted that there are additional groups of employees younger than age 65 that the district would like to be able to prioritize for vaccinations but are simply unable to.

Among the groups specifically singled out both during the school board meeting and in the joint statement for priority consideration are special education teachers and support staff. Most TPS students have been in distance learning since March. However, some of the district’s special education students were able to have in-person classes in the fall before case numbers began surging in November.

“It is important for people to understand that Oklahoma has not prioritized educators the way that many states have done,” Gist said Monday night. “It’s a challenge for us because we can’t prioritize some members of our team that we would have if we could, including our teachers, bus drivers and paraprofessionals who work with our special education students. They have the greatest needs and many of them can not consistently wear masks.”

