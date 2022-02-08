TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

With 484 votes, or 52.44%, Stefan Swaggerty finished atop a four-candidate field to win Seat No. 2 in Catoosa, which covers the district’s far eastern side. A graduate of Catoosa Public Schools, Swaggerty has three children enrolled in the district and is a volunteer coach with Catoosa’s youth wrestling and football programs.

The incumbent, current board President Jimmy Keeter, chose not to seek another term.

Catoosa voters also approved a $52 million bond package to fund a new elementary school, replacing the Helen Paul Learning Center and Cherokee Elementary School. The proposal received 80.28% of the 943 votes cast.

The school bond packages in Jenks and Bixby also passed Tuesday night.

Jenks’ two-part proposal will provide $14 million for the district, including $4.6 million for the continued expansion of the Jenks Freshman Academy, $2.4 million for technology needs across the district and $2.1 million for maintenance projects, including repairing and replacing roofs and ventilation systems at multiple sites.

Proposition No. 1 passed with 77.74% of the votes cast, while Proposition No. 2, which provides funds for transportation needs, passed with 78.21% of the votes cast.