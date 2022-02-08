TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night by the Tulsa County Election Board, election season is not over quite yet for Tulsa Public Schools’ District 7 and Union Public Schools’ Zone 2.
Susan Lamkin and Tim Harris received 48.69% and 46.83% respectively of the 3,771 votes cast to finish first and second atop a four-candidate field for the southside seat on TPS’ Board of Education.
Ellen Fuller received 120 votes, while 49 votes were cast for Junegrid Baker.
With no single candidate receiving a majority of the votes cast, Lamkin and Harris will appear on the general election ballot on April 5.
TPS campuses in District 7 include Carnegie, Eisenhower International, Grissom, Key, Marshall, McClure and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Thoreau Demonstration Academy and Memorial High School. The incumbent, current board Vice President Suzanne Schreiber, chose not to seek a third term.
To the east, just 12 votes separated Union’s current Zone 2 representative, Dr. Chris McNeil, and challenger Shelley Gwartney, prompting a runoff for the suburban school district, as well.
McNeil received 483 votes, while 471 were cast for Gwartney.
Former Union school board President Derek Rader finished third with 95 votes.
Zone 2 includes the campuses of Andersen, Cedar Ridge, Moore and Peters elementary schools.
Other school board races that will be on the April 5 general election ballot include Seats No. 2 in the Bixby, Jenks, Mounds, Owasso and Sand Springs districts; Seat No. 4 with Catoosa Public Schools; Seat No. 3 with the Tulsa Technology Center’s Board of Education; and District 4 for TPS.
TPS’ District 4 includes Cooper, Disney, Dolores Huerta, Kerr, Lewis and Clark, Lindbergh, Peary and Skelly elementary schools; East Central Junior High School; and East Central High School.
Meanwhile, school board candidates in both Broken Arrow and Catoosa received a clear majority in Tuesday’s primary to win their seats outright.
Debbie Taylor received 415 of the 803 votes cast in Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Zone 2 and was elected over Robyn Havener, George Ghesquire and JW Berry. The incumbent, Steve Majors, chose not to seek another term.
Schools within Zone 2 include Arrow Springs Early Childhood Center; Leisure Park, Lynn Wood and Vandever elementary schools; Sequoyah Middle School; and the Freshman Academy.
Taylor is a small-business owner and has lived in Broken Arrow for more than 30 years. Her four sons are all graduates of Broken Arrow High School, as is the oldest of her 10 grandchildren.
With 484 votes, or 52.44%, Stefan Swaggerty finished atop a four-candidate field to win Seat No. 2 in Catoosa, which covers the district’s far eastern side. A graduate of Catoosa Public Schools, Swaggerty has three children enrolled in the district and is a volunteer coach with Catoosa’s youth wrestling and football programs.
The incumbent, current board President Jimmy Keeter, chose not to seek another term.
Catoosa voters also approved a $52 million bond package to fund a new elementary school, replacing the Helen Paul Learning Center and Cherokee Elementary School. The proposal received 80.28% of the 943 votes cast.
The school bond packages in Jenks and Bixby also passed Tuesday night.
Jenks’ two-part proposal will provide $14 million for the district, including $4.6 million for the continued expansion of the Jenks Freshman Academy, $2.4 million for technology needs across the district and $2.1 million for maintenance projects, including repairing and replacing roofs and ventilation systems at multiple sites.
Proposition No. 1 passed with 77.74% of the votes cast, while Proposition No. 2, which provides funds for transportation needs, passed with 78.21% of the votes cast.
Bixby’s $114 million, two-part bond package includes $80.8 million earmarked for construction projects, including expansions at Bixby High School, West Elementary School and West Intermediate School, plus a new gym that will double as a safe room at East Intermediate School.
Both propositions passed with more than 79% of the votes cast, and construction is slated to begin this summer.
“I am thrilled, of course,” Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller said. “And we are anxious to get started. We’ve been planning well over a year on the new high school, and it will be nice to move forward and start getting bid packages out. I am looking forward to breaking ground this summer on a phenomenal facility.
“I appreciate the support and trust that the community has given us. We have to continue to work to earn that trust. Tonight was a great night to be a Spartan, and I am looking forward to continuing to build this district and community to be a great place to live.”
