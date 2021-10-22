TPS, Union expanding online tutoring access with federal funding

Facing the continued repercussions of pandemic-induced academic interruptions, more tutoring resources are coming online for area students.
“We know the need is great,” Tulsa Public Schools Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson said.
In September, Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education approved a $2 million agreement with FEV Tutors for 800,000 hours of online one-on-one tutoring for students, plus regular consultations with participants’ teachers and families.
FEV Tutors is a Woburn, Massachusetts-based tutoring program. Its research partners include Old Dominion University and Johns Hopkins School of Education, according to its website.
TPS is paying for the service with federal COVID-19 relief money and specifically chose that vendor because of its ability to work both with its distance learning platform, Canvas, as well as with individual families and teachers.
While TPS offered students tutoring options prior to the pandemic through community partnerships, its Indian Education Office and arrangements with individual teachers, Johnson said they knew going into the 2021-2022 school year that there would be a higher demand, hence the decision to bring aboard additional help.
“We knew that what we wanted to do with our ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money is be laser-focused on student support and give them additional support for areas of academic need,” Johnson said. “We knew that because of the pandemic, we would have students who would be in greater need of support when it comes to content, understanding their subject areas and how to navigate through coursework.”
Rather than rely on spring scores from the Oklahoma Standardized Testing Program, TPS is identifying potential participants based on students’ fall performance on the MAP Growth test, which is conducted three times per school year as one method to measure student academic progress.
Student access will be rolled out in a staggered basis at up to 30 campuses over the course of the school year, with priority consideration given to the district’s secondary sites. Initial outreach has already begun to eligible students at Edison Middle School, East Central Junior High School and McLain High School.
“Our elementary schools are structured in a way to provide more intensive supports,” Johnson said. “Our secondary students need even more additional help with some of the courses that are more rigorous but might require a little more help navigating through them. We also knew that because of the pandemic, many of our students just need more help to be successful period.”
The Cherokee Nation has also made additional online tutoring resources available for northeastern Oklahoma students. Earlier this year, the Tahlequah-based tribe announced it would partner with school districts across its reservation to provide access to a virtual tutoring platform for all students, regardless of tribal citizenship status. The tribe is currently working with about 20 districts across its reservation, including Bartlesville, Berryhill, Inola and Verdigris.
Union Public Schools is also expanding its tutoring options, but is going for in-person routes rather than primarily virtual. Earlier this semester, the district brought in Reading Partners to work with more than 1,400 students across Roy Clark, Grove, McAuliffe and Peters elementary schools. The non-profit organization matches volunteers with students to help develop their literacy skills.
On top of that, Union is offering current and retired teachers $30 per hour to work with students across the district, both individually and in small groups. However, Todd Nelson, Union’s senior executive director of research, design and assessment, said the district is still struggling to find enough adults for both the paid and volunteer roles thanks in part to the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s another challenge in this high risk COVID environment,” he said. “There just aren’t that many available adults who are interested in helping, similar to the shortage we’re facing with substitute teachers.”
