TPS to welcome immigrant families in partnership with Tulsa-area grocer

Tulsa Public Schools is expanding its services for new immigrant families.

As part of National Welcoming Week and coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, officials with the district and Supermercados Morelos announced a new partnership that includes the donation of backpacks for every new immigrant student who enrolls with the district, along with information printed in Spanish about Tulsa Public Schools and the community as a whole.

The grocery store chain is also hosting a school supply drive to help fill those backpacks. Collection bins will be available at its Tulsa locations starting Monday.

Speaking through an interpreter, Supermercados Morelos CEO Francisco Ibarra said that although the backpacks will include Spanish-language resources, the donations are for any student who is newly arrived in the United States and enrolling in TPS, including any children among the roughly 800 Afghan refugees who are expected to arrive in the Tulsa area in the coming months.

“The term ‘immigrants’ is for everyone,” Ibarra said. “This is open to every immigrant from every community.”