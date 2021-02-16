TPS to start in-person classes Tuesday

According to the Tulsa Health Department, as of Sunday, Tulsa’s seven-day COVID-19 rolling case average is 222, a decrease of about 200 cases from Jan. 30. When the district resumed in-person instruction in early November, Tulsa’s seven day rolling case average was 267.

Despite being one of four board members who voted in support of the proposal, John Croisant pointed out that the recommendation only gives many teachers a single day to prepare for having in-person students.

“We can’t control the weather, but that’s still one day where they (teachers) are working in distance learning on top of preparing their classrooms and not having clear idea of who their students are,” he said.

With Wednesday remaining a distance learning day, Gist and other district officials reiterated that that day will be used for additional preparation time, to make adjustments due to last minute class roster shifts or any other needed changes.

“This gives our schools the ability to work through some initial routines and procedures,” Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon said. “The best plan, when implemented, will still have some challenges. We don’t expect teachers to have perfect lesson plans in place or figured out how they’re balancing in-person and distance learning.”