TPS to start in-person classes Tuesday

Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education voted 4-3 Tuesday evening to adopt a recommendation from Superintendent Deborah Gist and start bringing students back on campus starting next Tuesday.
As approved, Gist’s recommendation calls for a staggered return for students through the course of the week.
Tuesday will be the first day of in-person instruction for Tier 3 and 4 special education students; all fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth grade students as well at seventh grade students at the district’s junior high campuses.
Next Thursday will be the first day of in-person instruction for all other students. Wednesday will remain a distance learning day for all students.
Families will have the option to keep their students in distance learning. As per a district spokeswoman, the deadline to make that selection is Friday.
During the board meeting, Gist acknowledged that the district will not be able to keep all students six feet apart at all times as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, other mitigation practices will be in place, including a mask requirement for all students and staff, seating charts for all classrooms and upgrades to the ventilation systems at all campuses.
“I feel confident that we can manage the situation and the risks,” Gist said. “I wouldn’t make this recommendation if I didn’t feel confident. I am responsible for the team members, their students and their families.”
According to the Tulsa Health Department, as of Sunday, Tulsa’s seven-day COVID-19 rolling case average is 222, a decrease of about 200 cases from Jan. 30. When the district resumed in-person instruction in early November, Tulsa’s seven day rolling case average was 267.
Despite being one of four board members who voted in support of the proposal, John Croisant pointed out that the recommendation only gives many teachers a single day to prepare for having in-person students.
“We can’t control the weather, but that’s still one day where they (teachers) are working in distance learning on top of preparing their classrooms and not having clear idea of who their students are,” he said.
With Wednesday remaining a distance learning day, Gist and other district officials reiterated that that day will be used for additional preparation time, to make adjustments due to last minute class roster shifts or any other needed changes.
“This gives our schools the ability to work through some initial routines and procedures,” Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon said. “The best plan, when implemented, will still have some challenges. We don’t expect teachers to have perfect lesson plans in place or figured out how they’re balancing in-person and distance learning.”
Voting against the recommendation were Jennettie Marshall, Shawna Keller and new board member Judith Barba Perez, who was sworn in at the beginning of the meeting as the new District 2 representative after finishing atop a three-candidate primary.
“I know the weather is not in our favor right now, but I am really concerned about opening the schools up in one week,” Barba Perez said.
Citing parent feedback, the board also voted 5-2 to eliminate the district’s April intersession week, scheduled for the week of April 5. With that decision, the last day of classes for TPS students is now May 28.
