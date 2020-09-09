TPS to resume providing free meals to all students next week

Tulsa Public Schools will resume offering free meals to every student next week, the district announced Wednesday evening.

TPS is returning to its summer meal service model on Monday, meaning all students 18 and younger will be able to receive breakfast, lunch and dinner meals free of charge until further notice. The prolonged service is possible due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture extending several waivers related to student meals.

“We are pleased that the USDA made the decision to extend the meal waivers through the end of the year,” Chief Operations Officer Jorge Robles said in a news release. “We want to make it easy for families to get nutritious meals for their children, and these flexibilities mean that any family can pick meals at any of our 60 meal sites or 103 Mobile Meals bus stops across the city.”

The meals will be available for pickup Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A full list of service locations can be found online at www.tulsaschools.org/mealsites.

Robles said having two pickup times each day is meant to make the process easier and more convenient for families.