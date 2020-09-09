TPS to resume providing free meals to all students next week

Tulsa Public Schools will resume offering free meals to every student next week, the district announced Wednesday evening.
TPS is returning to its summer meal service model on Monday, meaning all students 18 and younger will be able to receive breakfast, lunch and dinner meals free of charge until further notice. The prolonged service is possible due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture extending several waivers related to student meals.
“We are pleased that the USDA made the decision to extend the meal waivers through the end of the year,” Chief Operations Officer Jorge Robles said in a news release. “We want to make it easy for families to get nutritious meals for their children, and these flexibilities mean that any family can pick meals at any of our 60 meal sites or 103 Mobile Meals bus stops across the city.”
The meals will be available for pickup Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A full list of service locations can be found online at www.tulsaschools.org/mealsites.
Robles said having two pickup times each day is meant to make the process easier and more convenient for families.
“We know that our families have busy schedules, so we are hopeful that these two options will provide families with easier access to fresh and nutritious meals for their children," he said.
Parents who bring their children with them to the meal site will not have to show any ID to receive food. Those who don't bring their children must present one of the following forms of student identification:
- School report card, student ID card or Clever (distance learning) log-in badge
- Child’s passport, birth certificate or government-issued child identification card
- Text message from the district’s short-code (67-587)
- Any document providing parent/guardian identity and relationship to the child, such as an adoption decree; doctor, clinic, or hospital record; religious record; or daycare center record.
Families still are being asked to complete a Free and Reduced Price Meal application online despite the change in meal service.
“By completing applications for free and reduced price meals, families can help to ensure that our schools continue to receive federal and state funding dollars that help teachers and school leaders service and support all children and families,” Robles said.
