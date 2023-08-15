Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to adopt a resolution calling on the Oklahoma State Board of Education to accredit the district as recommended earlier this summer by the state’s accreditation office.

“No matter what, we are family,” school board member Jennettie Marshall said. “As family, we are capable of handling our failures. TPS has in place policies and procedures. The State Department of Education also has in place policies and procedures. Anything that is being done to touch upon … our accreditation is not adhering to those policies set in place at OSDE.

“I would encourage those listening at OSDE to hear our hearts as a district and receive our plea as a district. We sit around this table not just as individuals, but as representatives of seven districts. Our voice is for the people who duly elected us.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s accreditation office recommended that the district be accredited with two deficiencies: one due to a late report and the other in connection with a self-reported embezzlement case involving a now-former administrator that is still under federal investigation.

However, citing the district’s performance on standardized tests and concerns about the district’s financials, state Superintendent Ryan Walters asked that a decision on the district’s status be delayed until Aug. 24. TPS starts classes on Thursday.

Walters has previously said that all options are on the table regarding TPS’ accreditation status, including not accrediting TPS or allowing for the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take it over, similar to the efforts going on almost 500 miles to the south with the Houston Independent School District.

One of two board members to vote against the resolution, E’Lena Ashley questioned whether the state taking over TPS is even a realistic possibility and said the potential intervention was an opportunity to implement “drastic changes” within the district.

“I love all of the 34,000 children that this district has been failing for more than a decade,” she said. “This is an opportunity to impact our already failing students and encourage them to turn away from the status quo.”

The other no vote came from Jerry Griffin, who maintained that sending the resolution set a bad precedent.

“How would we like an outside board sending us a resolution?” he asked.

Among the specific points raised in the resolution’s preamble is the desire to maintain local control and having decisions made by a board elected by Tulsans – a notion echoed Tuesday by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In a statement released immediately before the special meeting, TPS officials thanked Gov. Stitt for remarks.

“We echo and appreciate Governor Stitt’s emphasis on the importance of local control by Tulsa’s publicly elected school board. We affirm the plan and accountability measures established by our board in support of continued growth and achievement for Tulsa Public Schools.”

As a special meeting, Tuesday evening’s agenda did not allow for public comment. With multiple campuses hosting back-to-school events that day, the Education Service Center’s Selman Room was half full of teachers, parents and concerned community members.

Shawna Mott-Wright and LeeAnn Jimenez, were among the attendees Tuesday evening. The president and vice president, respectively, of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, they said they stand behind the board’s decision to send the resolution, particularly in light of the worries they are hearing from teachers across the district.

“Sadly, our state Superintendent of Public Instruction is creating chaos and inciting fear,” Mott-Wright said. “It’s making it more difficult for teachers to focus on the task at hand, which is getting ready for our kids who are going to show up on Thursday. Yet they are working their hardest to do just that.”

