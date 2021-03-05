TPS to launch credit recovery, summer programs

With an eye toward life after COVID-19, Tulsa Public Schools will be using federal stimulus funds to expand its academic and extracurricular programming over the next 18 months.

Speaking outside Eugene Field Elementary School on Thursday morning, Superintendent Deborah Gist and Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson announced a new summer program and other new programs to help address learning gaps exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

“As a country, it is going to take us more than just one summer to get our students where they need to be,” Gist said. “We are not under an illusion that this one commitment will help us fully recover from the pandemic.”

Among the new initiatives is “Operation Graduation,” which is aimed specifically at high school juniors and seniors who are in danger of not graduating on time.

All seniors will have access to one-on-one supports to help finish their remaining graduation requirements. Additionally, the district is launching Twilight Academy, an online credit-recovery option available to all juniors and seniors who are short up to three course credits to graduate on time. Qualifying students will be enrolled by their school’s counselor, with staff at Tulsa Learning Academy overseeing the administrative side of the program.