TPS to launch credit recovery, summer programs

With an eye toward life after COVID-19, Tulsa Public Schools will be using federal stimulus funds to expand its academic and extracurricular programming over the next 18 months.
Speaking outside Eugene Field Elementary School on Thursday morning, Superintendent Deborah Gist and Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson announced a new summer program and other new programs to help address learning gaps exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.
“As a country, it is going to take us more than just one summer to get our students where they need to be,” Gist said. “We are not under an illusion that this one commitment will help us fully recover from the pandemic.”
Among the new initiatives is “Operation Graduation,” which is aimed specifically at high school juniors and seniors who are in danger of not graduating on time.
All seniors will have access to one-on-one supports to help finish their remaining graduation requirements. Additionally, the district is launching Twilight Academy, an online credit-recovery option available to all juniors and seniors who are short up to three course credits to graduate on time. Qualifying students will be enrolled by their school’s counselor, with staff at Tulsa Learning Academy overseeing the administrative side of the program.
In an effort to start the program on March 22, Johnson said, school officials will start contacting eligible students and their families on Monday.
“We know our students are juggling academic, social and personal obligations,” Johnson said. “Many are working to support their families or are helping with child care in the home during the day.”
Care and Connect hours will remain available on Wednesdays for the rest of the school year, as well, with priority consideration given to students who are struggling either academically or emotionally.
As part of its “Ready. Set. Summer!” program launching after the school year ends in May, TPS will offer free summer day camps July 6-30 at all its campuses in collaboration with more than a dozen organizations from around the community, including Tulsa Debate League, Global Gardens, YMCA of Tulsa and 100 Black Men of Tulsa.
Each school will create its own age-appropriate programming while incorporating academic resources for students. Participants will also receive access to free meals through the district’s Summer Café program, as will any child younger than 18.
“We’re not doing traditional summer school,” Johnson said. “This will still address students’ academic needs. Students who need to get in more work in math and reading to close gaps will get that in addition to the enrichment activities.”
The district will also be offering more services for students and families in the 2021-22 academic year. Starting in the fall, free child care will be available at all TPS elementary campuses before and after school.
Additionally, tutoring services will be available either in person, online or via small groups to all students across all grades.
Thursday’s announcement comes just over a week after the release of the district’s mid-year report to the Board of Education, which noted that the number of students who failed at least one class in the first quarter tripled compared to the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Additionally, about 2,000 students across all grade levels were only able to pass all of their first semester courses thanks to a two-week extension.
“It’s not just because we were in distance learning,” Gist said of the high rate of failing grades. “I’ve had these conversations with other superintendents, and it’s happening all across the country, even throughout the state.
“We’ve been in an international public health crisis. We’ve seen an economic crisis that’s had a huge impact on students and their families. We have mental health and emotional health issues that people are struggling with.
“This has been a very, very stressful time. What we’re doing is providing our students with everything they need to get caught up and be successful.”
