TPS test score improvements: Leaders attribute gains to staff efforts

Leaders at three Tulsa Public Schools campuses attribute staff efforts to support students beyond the basics as part of the reason for their sites’ improved state test scores.

“As a team, we’ve been very intentional about strengthening climate, culture and building a joyful school for everyone,” Zarrow International School Principal Denise Marquez said. “Happy teachers means happy students, and happy students learn better.”

Zarrow International School, 3613 S. Hudson Ave., was one of three Tulsa Public Schools elementary schools to meet or exceed the statewide average in all grades and subjects tested this spring as part of the Oklahoma School Testing Program, which measures whether each public school student has met or exceeded the state’s academic standards in reading and math across grade levels three through eight and again in grade 11. Students in fifth, eighth and 11th grades are also tested in science.

By comparison, no TPS site met that benchmark in 2021.

Along with crediting Zarrow’s faculty and community partners, Marquez said the improvement in the school’s test scores was in part due to a concerted effort to support students not just academically with targeted intervention efforts but beyond the classroom, as well, including through summer programming.

More than half of Zarrow’s students participated in campus-based programming in the summer of 2021.

“I am super proud of where we are and what we’ve done,” Marquez said. “Looking at the data, it helps tells us where we need to lean in, add extra supports and keep going.

"I tell my teachers all the time that they’re fabulous and that we are certainly going to celebrate this accomplishment, but let’s also look at where we need to push a little more.”

Five miles to the northwest, Mayo Demonstration School, 1127 S. Columbia Ave., was another TPS site to meet or surpass the statewide average in all grades and subjects tested.

Mayo also had the district’s highest single subject proficiency rating, with 60% of its fifth-grade students testing proficient or better in science.

Like Marquez, Mayo Principal Michael Philippsen attributed the improved test scores to his school’s staff and, in large part, their efforts to support and engage students.

“There is a lot of intentionality around whole-child learning and building a strong community here,” he said. “I tell teachers all the time that if they’re having a really rich discussion during their morning meeting and kids are connecting their experiences and parts of their identities to what they’ve learned or are about to learn, have those conversations.”

A whole-child approach also received partial credit for improved test scores at one of the district’s neighborhood schools. Along with Mayo and Zarrow, Lewis and Clark Elementary School is one of 25 TPS sites to have at least one grade post a double digit increase over 2021 in the percentage of students testing proficient or better in a subject.

At Lewis and Clark, 737 S. Garnett Road, third- and sixth-grade proficiency rates in both tested subjects rose by at least 10 percentage points compared to one year ago. The school's fifth-grade students also posted single digit improvements in math and science.

“Seeing those gains is encouraging,” Principal Lori Gregory said. “We are working so hard, and seeing the fruits of our labor motivates us to keep going.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the east Tulsa elementary school’s test scores were on the rise, with students posting improved scores in 2019 in all but one area. State testing was not conducted in 2020.

However, like many schools across Oklahoma, those gains were wiped out in 2021 by the pandemic, with Lewis and Clark students recording single-digit proficiency rates in third-grade math, third-grade English language arts, fourth-grade science and sixth-grade math.

To help students recover both academically and socially from COVID-19, Gregory said, the school has implemented targeted small-group instruction throughout the day and, like their counterparts at Mayo and Zarrow, making sure their students have additional social and emotional support, such as faculty-sponsored after-school clubs.

The school’s faculty has also increased collaboration efforts, with teachers in subjects that aren't included in the testing, such as art, music and gym, incorporating literacy and math concepts into their lessons to help reinforce the material covered by their colleagues.

“We have been trying to teach our students what a growth mindset is,” Gregory said. “We don’t want them to shut down when things get tough. This is a way to empower them.

"Something might be hard or they don’t understand it yet, but they will if they keep practicing. Our whole staff has bought into that, and it has our students believing that they can do anything, too.”