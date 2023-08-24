In advance of the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting, many Tulsans expressed their frustration Thursday morning with the possibility of Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation being downgraded or eliminated.

“I fought for my son to be able to attend Carnegie Elementary, ... and my mother worked for Tulsa Public Schools for years at Clinton Middle School,” Lacey Helm said. “This is all based on nothing.”

Helm and other parents, educators and community members lined the sidewalk outside both Hale and East Central high schools Thursday morning, holding up signs and cheering on students as they walked into the building.

Carrying a sign referencing the movie “Mean Girls,” Helm said she was nervous about Thursday’s vote.

“If I could be in Oklahoma City, I would,” she said.

Also among the parents outside of the midtown high school was Amber Turner. A TPS alumna, Turner said she made a point to be at Hale after dropping off her kindergartner across town at Felicitas Mendez International School at Ralph J. Bunche.

Turner said she attempted to contact every member of the Oklahoma State Board of Education about TPS’ accreditation status prior to Thursday’s meeting, but with only one responding, felt it would be more effective to stay in Tulsa and support students and staff rather than make the drive to Oklahoma City.

“Every Tulsa Public Schools child, parent, teacher and staff deserves to feel supported and loved,” she said. “I work remotely, ... so I was not going to not show up and welcome these people with open arms. They need love.”

Meanwhile, timed to coincide with the start of the state board meeting in Oklahoma City, hundreds of students at Booker T. Washington High School walked out of classes at 9:30 a.m.

One of the organizers, Junior Israel-Zechariah Hart said the goal was to protest state leaders' threats toward TPS.

Addressing the crowd, which assembled on the football field at S.E. Williams Stadium, he said: "Last I checked ain't nobody talked to me and ain't nobody talked to y'all about the situation. We got these higher-ups trying to make this decision for us. But it's not about them. It's about us. It's our education.

"Can you hear me? It's about all of us. And our voices need to be heard. ... The reason behind the walkout is so we can get their attention."

Several students spoke during the half-hour walkout, cheered on by classmates, before it concluded with the school song.

Junior Paris Bedford was not a scheduled speaker but took the microphone when offered.

"I really care about this topic," she explained afterward of why she wanted to speak. "I think that people have this misconception that TPS students do not care for TPS just because we criticize it. The students care about their schools and the students want to save them. We want them here and we want a great education."

Bedford said she was not surprised by the large turnout for the walkout.

"We take a lot of pride in our school," she said. "We take a lot of pride in our education and the classes that we take. And overall we love each other and we want to support ourselves, the school and all TPS schools."

BTW junior Prei'yah Frazier attended Jenks Public Schools before she was accepted at BTW.

"It was a lifelong dream," she said, adding that she now has a stake in the Tulsa district, and wants to speak up for its future.

"I understand that they want to better our schools," Frazier said of state education leaders. "I understand they want to help us — but you can't help if you're not listening to the people that you're actually affecting. Nobody is talking to us about it."