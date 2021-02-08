TPS-sponsored charter schools hosting virtual enrollment fair

Five TPS-sponsored charter schools are hosting a virtual enrollment fair Monday in an effort to meet prospective families and address last minute enrollment questions.

Families will be able to meet with representatives from College Bound Academy, Collegiate Hall, KIPP Tulsa, Tulsa Honor Academy and Tulsa Legacy Charter school from 5-7 p.m. Monday online at tulsacharters.org. Registration is encouraged but not required.

“Due to Covid safety precautions, each charter school has had limited community engagement opportunities to connect with families and prospective students,” Collegiate Hall Executive Director Olivia Martin said.

Along with presentations and question-and-answer sessions about the schools via Zoom, breakout rooms will also be available to help parents with the application process.

The five charter schools are affiliated with Tulsa Public Schools and are part of the district’s unified enrollment platform. The application deadline for the 2021-2022 school year is Friday.

Tulsa Honor Academy External Affairs Coordinator Madison Curley said the schools opted to host an event in addition to the district’s January enrollment expo in an effort to provide additional information to families weighing their options.

“We want to make sure families know their options and what distinguishes each of us,” she said. “We want to offer a time for families to just focus on charter schools and see how those would differentiate from the district’s neighborhood schools.”

