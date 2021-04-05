TPS sending $414 million bond to voters in June

The north Tulsa school is located at the former site of Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School, hence the proposal to name the campus for two people. Bunche was closed in 2011 as part of Project Schoolhouse, with Dual Language Academy relocating to the building in 2015.

The Bunche name was moved to an early childhood development center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that was consolidated with Gilcrease Elementary in 2019 to form John Hope Franklin Elementary.

Board member Jennettie Marshall, whose district includes the campus, said she had received an influx of communiques from concerned constituents who were unaware the building was no longer officially designated as Bunche.

“At some point we’ve missed communicating with the public in its entirety,” she said. “They just want an opportunity for their voices to be heard. I don’t know whether responses to surveys, inquiries took into consideration the ethnicities of respondents to see if we had adequate representation.

“We had Dunbar closed. At one point, Carver was closed. At some point, it feels like an attack on the legacy of the community. Taking the time to hear those voices will keep those relationships intact.”

