TPS seeking mascot input on Webster, Central middle/high schools

Tulsa Public Schools is seeking community feedback about the mascots and logos used by two of its campuses.

The district has launched a survey regarding the logos and mascots at Daniel Webster and Central.

Citing the negative psychological impact of Indigenous-themed mascots on students, TPS’ Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee formally requested earlier this year that both schools’ mascots be replaced.

Central’s mascot is the Braves and its logo includes an arrowhead. Webster’s mascot is the Warrior and its logo includes the face of a Native American with braids and a single feather.

The survey results will be reviewed by a 35-member committee charged with reviewing the district’s use of Indigenous-themed mascots.

Along with two representatives from the Indian Education Parent Committee, the group will include representatives from TPS’ Indian Education Office and Athletics Department, as well as students, teachers, support staff and alumni from both Central and Webster.