TPS seeking mascot input on Webster, Central middle/high schools

Tulsa Public Schools is seeking community feedback about the mascots and logos used by two of its campuses.
The district has launched a survey regarding the logos and mascots at Daniel Webster and Central.
Citing the negative psychological impact of Indigenous-themed mascots on students, TPS’ Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee formally requested earlier this year that both schools’ mascots be replaced.
Central’s mascot is the Braves and its logo includes an arrowhead. Webster’s mascot is the Warrior and its logo includes the face of a Native American with braids and a single feather.
The survey results will be reviewed by a 35-member committee charged with reviewing the district’s use of Indigenous-themed mascots.
Along with two representatives from the Indian Education Parent Committee, the group will include representatives from TPS’ Indian Education Office and Athletics Department, as well as students, teachers, support staff and alumni from both Central and Webster.
Additionally, a three-member ad hoc working group from the board of education previously tasked with reviewing the district’s use of mascots will be on the committee.
That three-member group includes board President Stacey Woolley, Shawna Keller and Jennettie Marshall. Central’s campus is within Marshall’s board district. Woolley represents the entire Webster feeder pattern, plus two elementary schools within the Central feeder pattern.
The committee also includes a designee from the Cherokee, Muscogee and Osage nations. Webster’s campus and attendance area are entirely within the Muscogee reservation, while Central’s attendance area falls across the boundaries of all three tribes.
During the September meeting of the Indian Education Parent Committee, President Scott Merrill said the mascot review committee’s tentative goal is to have a recommendation for the board of education for the status of both schools’ mascots in early 2022.
“There’s going to be a lot of meetings and dialogue between now and then,” he said.