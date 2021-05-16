TPS seeking $17.3 million for transportation needs

“If they didn’t provide transportation, we would have very little participation,” she said. “Not due to lack of want, but I have students from single parent households or who just flat out don’t have cars. With the route EDGE students will need to go to TCC, the city bus is simply not an option.

“Without the district providing transportation, we might as well not offer the program because only maybe five kids would be able to participate.”

The need for reliable transportation is not just limited to students seeking post-secondary opportunities.

Memorial currently has a red van parked on campus that is meant to be used by student organizations and classes for school-sanctioned trips, such as college visits, conventions or competitions. However, it is unable to go very fast and the door handles do not always work, making it an unreliable option.

Instead, groups like the school’s Student Council regularly have to make alternate arrangements for trips and events, such as requesting a full-sized school bus weeks in advance or leaving it up to students to secure their own transportation.