TPS school board to continue discussing whether secondary students should return to school

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education on Monday evening will discuss and potentially decide whether middle and high school students will return to the classroom in the near future.
Last week, board members narrowly voted to allow elementary school students to transition from distance learning to in-person instruction in November but could not make a decision on secondary students. The group of seven discussed — virtually — the potential and implication of in-person until around 1:30 a.m. before agreeing to call it a night and resume the conversation during a special meeting on Monday.
The board seemed much more reluctant in allowing middle- and high-schoolers to come to school amid the ongoing pandemic than those in elementary, largely due to the higher probability of illness and spread for older students.
Even then, it took hours of discussion for a majority of board members to vote in favor of elementary students returning to school.
But the motions for in-person learning did pass, meaning prekindergarten and kindergarten students will return to school four days per week beginning Nov. 9. Wednesdays will be spent in distance learning.
Meanwhile, students in first through third grades will return four days per week starting Nov. 16. Those in fourth, fifth and sixth (at elementary schools) will come back Nov. 3.
Families that wish to remain in distance learning will be able to do so.
When the board could not make a decision about what to do for middle school and high school students and asked to revisit the issue this week, district administrators cautioned that an extra week would make it much more difficult to prepare for whichever mode of instruction is chosen.
TPS spent the past several weeks fleshing out a detailed plan for a hybrid learning model, but the school board opposed the idea and pushed for either a 100% in-person plan or distance learning.
Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon said middle and high school teams need ample time to put together an effective education plan for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year. Because that window is closing quickly, she's going to direct them to prepare for distance learning until told otherwise.
"For every week that we're not fully understanding where we're going, our leaders are juggling where they spend their time and effort in planning," Shannon said. "Right now I'm going to have them focus on planning for improving distance learning because I've got to lighten their load."
Board member Suzanne Schreiber, who motioned for the board to continue the discussion this week, told Shannon she understood the need for time to prepare. But she said the board needs more time to research and debate the options for upper grades before voting.
Schreiber said the additional time for everyone to better weigh each possibility would be "fully worth" the extra wait, especially if older students can lead to higher transmission rates.
Monday's meeting will be online and begins at 4 p.m.
