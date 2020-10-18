TPS school board to continue discussing whether secondary students should return to school

Families that wish to remain in distance learning will be able to do so.

When the board could not make a decision about what to do for middle school and high school students and asked to revisit the issue this week, district administrators cautioned that an extra week would make it much more difficult to prepare for whichever mode of instruction is chosen.

TPS spent the past several weeks fleshing out a detailed plan for a hybrid learning model, but the school board opposed the idea and pushed for either a 100% in-person plan or distance learning.

Deputy Superintendent Paula Shannon said middle and high school teams need ample time to put together an effective education plan for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year. Because that window is closing quickly, she's going to direct them to prepare for distance learning until told otherwise.

"For every week that we're not fully understanding where we're going, our leaders are juggling where they spend their time and effort in planning," Shannon said. "Right now I'm going to have them focus on planning for improving distance learning because I've got to lighten their load."