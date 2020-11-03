TPS school board approves policy requiring all students, employees, visitors to wear masks inside schools

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education on Monday evening approved a policy requiring students, employees and visitors to wear masks in school buildings.
Board members unanimously approved the new policy without discussion, meaning all students from prekindergarten through 12th grade must wear masks when they return to school in the coming months unless they have been granted a written exception. They also must wear masks while riding inside district-provided transportation when there is at least one other person present. The same rules apply to district employees and guests.
Exceptions may include children under 2, individuals with a pre-existing health condition that would be adversely impacted by the use of a face covering, individuals having trouble breathing or are incapacitated and employees performing tasks that are substantially impeded by wearing face coverings.
Regardless of these exceptions, individuals temporarily may remove their face coverings while engaged in school-approved activities where masks are impractical; consuming food, drinks and medication; when nobody else is present; and when students are provided safe, designated breaks from wearing masks.
School leaders will provide students appropriate time to acclimate to mask-wearing expectations, according to the policy. Students who repeatedly violate the rules after the acclimation time may be placed in full-time distance learning for the remainder of the quarter.
For employees, repeated noncompliance could result in suspension or termination, while parents could be banned from district property for the rest of the quarter or another time period deemed appropriate by school leaders.
“District staff are directed to develop more specific school and district-office guidelines, as appropriate, to implement the expectations in this policy and the consequences and protocols regarding non-compliance,” the policy states. “District staff shall provide schools more particular guidance regarding the use of masks and the responses to non-compliance that are specifically related to students with disabilities.”
The district will have a supply of masks to distribute to students and staff as needed.
Support Local Journalism
Additionally, all face coverings must comply with the district’s dress code. They must be free of words or symbols that “substantially disrupt or materially interfere with the education environment,” according to the policy.
Permissible face coverings include cloth masks, including those with clear plastic inserts, and disposable nonsurgical masks. They do not include bandanas, handkerchiefs, fleece balaclavas, neck gaiters without filters or any other piece of cloth tied with an opening at the bottom as masks.
TPS students in prekindergarten and kindergarten will return four days a week Nov. 9, while those in first through third grades will return four days per week starting Nov. 16. Those in fourth and fifth grades will go back to campus Nov. 30, along with sixth-graders who attend elementary school. Students in middle, junior and high school transition on Jan. 4 to in-person instruction four days a week.
Wednesdays will be spent in distance leaning. Families that wish to remain in distance learning will be able to do so.
Featured video
Voter Guide 2020: What Oklahomans need to know
Polling place
Early voting
Proof of identity
Absentee
Ballots at USPS
Dates
Observing
Sample ballot
Sample ballot Tulsa November 2020
Safety
Voter Portal online
Negating absentee ballot
Long lines?
State Question 814
State Question 805
U.S. Senate race
Congressional District 1
Congressional districts 2, 3 and 4
Senate District 35
Senate District 37
House Districts 71, 78
House Districts 66, 68 and 29
Judge retention
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!