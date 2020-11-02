TPS school board approves policy requiring all students, employees to wear masks inside schools

For employees, repeated noncompliance could result in suspension or termination, while parents could be banned from district property for the rest of the quarter or another time period deemed appropriate by school leaders.

"District staff are directed to develop more specific school and district-office guidelines, as appropriate, to implement the expectations in this policy and the consequences and protocols regarding non-compliance," the policy states. "District staff shall provide schools more particular guidance regarding the use of masks and the responses to non-compliance that are specifically related to students with disabilities."

The district will have a supply of masks to distribute to students and staff as needed.

Additionally, all face coverings must comply with the district’s dress code. They must be free of words or symbols that "substantially disrupt or materially interfere with the education environment," according to the policy.

Permissible face coverings include cloth masks, including those with clear plastic inserts, and disposable nonsurgical masks. They do not include bandanas, handkerchiefs, fleece balaclavas, neck gaiters without filters or any other piece of cloth tied with an opening at the bottom as masks.