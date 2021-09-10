TPS, Saint Francis to hold free vaccination clinic Saturday

Tulsa Public Schools and Saint Francis Health System will team up Saturday to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for students age 12 and older and their families.
The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TPS Education Service Center, 3027 S. New Haven Ave.
According to COVID-19 data released Friday afternoon, TPS experienced a week-to-week drop in the number of confirmed cases and close-contact exposures.
Through the close of business Thursday, TPS had 615 close-contact exposures and 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff. Students accounted for 80 of the confirmed cases and 547 of the exposures.
By comparison, TPS reported 141 confirmed cases and 1,036 close-contact exposures on Sept. 3.
Skelly Elementary School accounted for 102 close-contact exposures and eight confirmed cases. Cooper and Lanier elementary schools each had eight confirmed cases.
Appointments for the Saturday clinic can be scheduled online at tulsaschools.org/vaccine. Walk-ins will also be welcome.
Students 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccination.
Although the event is aimed at TPS students, “other children or adolescents that would like to attend can walk in, and we'll be happy to serve them, as well,” said Lauren Landwerlin, Saint Francis spokeswoman.
“And, as always, anyone can schedule a vaccination on our website” at saintfrancis.com/getvaccinated.
Students and families who are vaccinated Saturday will be eligible to receive their second dose at a clinic planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, also at the Education Service Center.
Families can get a free ride to their vaccination appointment by visiting lyft.com/vax or calling GoGo Ride Service at 855-921-0033.