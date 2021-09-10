TPS, Saint Francis to hold free vaccination clinic Saturday

Tulsa Public Schools and Saint Francis Health System will team up Saturday to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for students age 12 and older and their families.

The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TPS Education Service Center, 3027 S. New Haven Ave.

According to COVID-19 data released Friday afternoon, TPS experienced a week-to-week drop in the number of confirmed cases and close-contact exposures.

Through the close of business Thursday, TPS had 615 close-contact exposures and 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff. Students accounted for 80 of the confirmed cases and 547 of the exposures.

By comparison, TPS reported 141 confirmed cases and 1,036 close-contact exposures on Sept. 3.

Skelly Elementary School accounted for 102 close-contact exposures and eight confirmed cases. Cooper and Lanier elementary schools each had eight confirmed cases.

Appointments for the Saturday clinic can be scheduled online at tulsaschools.org/vaccine. Walk-ins will also be welcome.

Students 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccination.