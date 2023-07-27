For the second time in 24 hours, Tulsa Public Schools officials found out secondhand Thursday about decisions made regarding the district’s accreditation status.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting, State Superintendent Ryan Walters said all options are on the table regarding the accreditation status of the state’s largest school district, including potentially revoking it.

However, that pronouncement was not shared with district leaders before Thursday’s meeting.

“No matter what, I will continue to advocate on behalf of our students,” TPS board President Stacey Woolley said. “I expect our administration and board to do the same.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Deborah Gist told reporters that she found out via Twitter that Walters was recommending that the state board delay taking action on the district’s accreditation status until its August meeting. That recommendation was ultimately approved by a 5-0 vote of the state board Thursday.

TPS is scheduled to start the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 17 — a full week before the State Board of Education is slated to take up its accreditation status at its regularly scheduled August meeting.

TPS issued a statement Thursday afternoon acknowledging the delayed accreditation vote.

“The district has corrected the deficiencies identified during the accreditation process and is adhering to the collaborative, improvement-oriented intent of school accreditation. Tulsa is accredited and remains focused on welcoming our 34,000 students back to school on Aug. 17 as we kick off another school year.”

According to documents obtained by the Tulsa World via an open records request, TPS officials were advised that the accreditation office recommended that the district as a whole be accredited with two deficiencies for the coming school year.

Of the two deficiencies, one was due to a report’s late submission. The other, referred to as “lack of internal controls,” is tied to findings in the district’s annual external audit. The latter was not added as a deficiency until mid-July, almost two months after the district was initially apprised of its original accreditation recommendation.

Accepted by the district’s school board in April, the audit flagged about $364,000 in questionable vendor contracts connected to former TPS Talent Management Director Devin Fletcher and indicated that Fletcher had circumvented TPS’ disbursement and conflict of interest policies. Of the $364,000 paid to those vendors, $270,000 came from philanthropic donors. The matter is still under federal investigation.

Meanwhile, one of the district’s charter partners was placed on probation Thursday due to a combination of late reports, inaccurate data in personnel records and, for the second consecutive school year, excessive administrative costs.

Part of the KIPP Oklahoma network, KIPP Tulsa operates a middle school at 1661 E. Virgin St. and a high school at 541 S. 43rd West Ave. Its first day of school is Aug. 9.

After the meeting, KIPP Oklahoma Chief of Staff Tara Hall sent an emailed statement in response to the board’s decision.

“The State Board of Education recently informed us that KIPP Tulsa’s accreditation status is listed as probationary. This is an administrative issue that does not affect our ability to deliver the strong KIPP education that North Tulsa students receive and value.

“In 2021 and 2022, we missed certain reporting deadlines. Additionally, certain employee salaries were incorrectly coded as administrative, causing us to exceed our administrative cost thresholds. These issues have been addressed, and the state has reviewed our corrective actions.

“In today’s meeting, we were glad to hear the OSDE staff and state Board of Education emphasize their commitment to helping schools meet all state accreditation requirements. We are committed to working alongside them and looking forward to beginning school in less than two weeks.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.