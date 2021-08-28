TPS reports 108 students with COVID-19 since start of classes

Of the 127 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the district, 108 were among students. Tulsa Public Schools does not differentiate between staff and students in its campus-level reporting.

The updated numbers come just one day after TPS announced that staff must wear masks in its buildings starting Monday and students will follow suit starting Sept. 7.

The only exceptions will be for students who have a documented, medical exemption form on file with the district or on a district-approved, case-by-case basis.

Families seeking an exemption would need to be able to demonstrate how wearing a mask would harm their student emotionally, socially or academically, a district spokeswoman said.

Senate Bill 658, signed into law in the spring, prohibits boards of education for public school districts from requiring masks on campus unless a state of emergency has been declared by the governor. That has not happened, and Gov. Kevin Stitt has publicly indicated that he has no plans to do so.